DCS Open Beta v2.7 gestartet – a game changer

Simon Pearson hat uns über den Release der 2.7 Open Beta informiert. Enthalten sind nicht nur eine Menge Bugfixes und Changes, sondern auch das neue Wolken System (mir Presets) und eine neues WWII Kolbenmoter-Propellersystem. Auch die Hornet und Viper bekommen neue Funktionen.
[…] The main improvement in 2.7 is the clouds. Realistic clouds and weather provides for a super immersive flying experience. […]
Simon Pearson in seiner Presseinformation
Simon schreibt weiter, dass es noch einige Punkte gibt, die in Arbeit sind. So wird man z.B. bei einer Pixeldichte von 1.0 wohl ein leichtes wackeln der Wolken bemerken.
Bis zum 02.05.2021 gibt es einen 50% sale.
New campaigns:
- DCS: Black Shark 2 Pandemic campaign by Armen Murazyan.
- DCS: A-10C Operation Persian Freedom by Ground Pounder Sims.
- DCS: P-47D Wolfpack Campaign by Reflected Simulations.
DCS World New Features
- Labels. Added new small neutral dot label.
- Mission Editor (ME). Added quadrangular trigger zones.
- ME. Updated payloads window design. Mouse interactive view. Double RMB to reset position.
- ME. Updated weapons and stores naming.
- ME. Added ability to place all Player/Client Aircraft on ground without parking spot
- Several changes in graphics effects.
- Missions created in DCS 2.7 are incompatible with old DCS versions.
- Options. System:
- Added new adjusting sliders: Forest Details Factor, Scenery Details Factor.
- Added new Clouds quality selector dropdownlist.
- F11 Free Camera. Added control with classic WASD keys.
- Campaigns. Added a campaigns main window background, that can be selected via Options –> Misc. –> Theme dropdown list.
- Added basic barrage option for FLAK and AA guns. (fire at point with altitude selection)
https://www.digitalcombatsimulator.com/en/news/changelog/openbeta/2.7.0.4625/