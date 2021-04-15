DCS Open Beta v2.7 gestartet – a game changer

Simon Pearson hat uns über den Release der 2.7 Open Beta informiert. Enthalten sind nicht nur eine Menge Bugfixes und Changes, sondern auch das neue Wolken System (mir Presets) und eine neues WWII Kolbenmoter-Propellersystem. Auch die Hornet und Viper bekommen neue Funktionen.

[…] The main improvement in 2.7 is the clouds. Realistic clouds and weather provides for a super immersive flying experience. […]

Simon Pearson in seiner Presseinformation