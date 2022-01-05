Airfoil Labs C172 NG veröffentlicht

Airfoil Labs hat die Cessna 172 NG Digital für X-Plane veröffentlicht (48,95 USD) und wirbt damit, dass die Unterstützung von X-Plane 12 höchste Prio hat. Es erwartet uns eine noch nie dagewesene Simulation der C172S auf Studienebene mit G1000 Avionik, so der Hersteller auf der Produktseite. Sogar die Unterstützung von RealSimGear Hardware ist für 2022 geplant.

Danke an Michael für diesen Hinweis.

Many detailed passengers and pilots

Interior with many animations, vibrations, zero-G floating objects, baggage, and more

Lycoming IO-360-L2A with all engine parts

3D Model based on real aircraft and rebuild from the ground up

​​

Weather effects outside and inside of the aircraft

All animations, movements, and situations produce sounds

More than 320 sounds + detailed, layered engine samples with audible failures simulation

​​

​

Flight Model is influenced by – Vortex Generators, Flap Gap Seals, Bush Wheels, Fairings, Broken Windshield, etc.

Detailed Damage Simulation as Bending of the wings, Overspeed Flutter, Flaps damage, etc.

Behavior details consulted with Pilots and Flight Instructors

Performance tuned and correlated with performance tables

​​

​

Landing Gear plugin-based tuning of forces including Side Moments, Skidding, and more

Custom Fuel System Simulation including fuel flow and individual components logic and failures

​​

​

Plugin Based Custom Electrical System designed according to real C172 Electrical Scheme

​​

​

Additional Engine Components Wear and Failure Simulation (Air Intake, Fuel Pump, Exhaust, Fuel/Air Control Unit, Fuel Flow Transducer, Oil Filter, etc.)

Per Cylinder Simulation of Temperatures, Wear and Failures

​​

​

Possibility to Save Failure Sets as Individual Scenarios with thumbnail and description

Components Wear and Failures are influencing each other

Each Aircraft Component has a Wear property with custom Logic

​​

​

All of the failable 175 components are explained in detail in a 2D window

It provides valuable C172 information about how the aircraft works in real life