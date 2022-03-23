Aerosofts Nürnberg ist da

Die MSFS-Version des Flughafen Nürnberg (ICAO: EDDN) ist dank Aerosoft jetzt erhältlich.
Der nur 4,5 km nördlich von Nürnberg gelegene Albrecht Dürer Flughafen ist Bayerns zweitgrösster Flughafen. Die einzige Start- und Landebahn 10/28 hat eine Länge von 2700 Metern und kann damit auch von Flugzeugen wie der Boeing 747 genutzt werden.
Die Szenerie ist eine Gemeinschaftsproduktion von Captain7, 29Palms und LimeSim. Dementsprechend hat das Add-on auch eine recht beeindruckende Feature-Liste zu bieten:
- Highly realistic rendition of Nuremberg Airport based on most recent data
- Highly detailed buildings with internal modelling of the terminal and Hangar 2
- Sloped runway and taxiways based on real world data
- Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout
- Includes the newly build P4 car park
- Custom aerial image covering the airport area
- Custom taxiway signage
- Realistic materials (depiction of reflective/non reflective materials, bump maps…)
- Realistic night time dynamic lighting
- Using the new MSFS airport lighting system for taxiways with custom made models for this airport
- Smart features like:
- Animated jetways
- Moving custom ground traffic with proper animations, lighting and sounds
- Animated characters
- Upgraded service definition file (e.g., stairways available at gates that don’t have jetway)
- Open / Close FAI gate
- Static aircraft with proper liveries and registrations
Im Angebot ist das Produkt zum Beispiel bei simMarket und kostet knappe 20 Euro.
Sehr gut. Würd mich sehr über eine Review oder einen Vergleich mit der Fred’s Airport Scenery freuen:
https://www.freds-airports.de/eddn-airport-nuernberg/
Schade über die Doppelentwicklung, den von Fred’s Airports habe ich schon, der ist auch gut gelungen.