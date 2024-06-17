SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW25/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Flightbeam Studios – KSFO San Francisco Captain Edition MSFSMK Studios – Keflavik BIKF V2 MSFS
- MM Simulations – EYVI Vilnius International Airport MSFS
- Inibuilds Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta HKJK MSFS
- Feelthere – KRIC Richmond Intl Airport MSFS
- Kilroys Hangar – Kaman K-MAX MSFS
- FS Formosa – RORH Hateruma Airport Japan MSFS
- RKBridger – Florida North Coast Bridges MSFS
- Cascadia Approach – VOBL (Bangalore Intl) MSFS
- Spinoza – KSPG Albert Whitted MSFS
- SimNord – EKEL Endelave Airfield MSFS
- SimNord – EKSN Sindal Airport MSFS
- SimNord – EKSA Saeby Airfield MSFS
- SimNord – EK76 Tunø Airfield MSFS
- SimNord – EKNB Nordborg Airfield MSFS
- SimNord – EKSS Samsø Airfield MSFS
- HawkSkullz Simulations – OEMA Prince Mohammed Intl Airport MSFS
- Propair Flight Ltd. – EYKA Kaunas International MSFS
- Sundownersim – Inyokern Airport – Mav’s Hangar MSFS
- Flight Panels – AeroLens Pro Enhanced PA-28R Arrow MSFS
- Flight Panels – AeroLens Pro Enhanced HondaJet HJet MSFS
- Chrysalide Aviation – Eagle Experimental EFR-110 – XP 12
- Taburet – MeshXP Spain X-Plane12
- Semisphere – H.ASAN Airport-Sampit XP12
- FSDesigns – KPNS – Pensacola Intl Airport V2 XP12
- Quintanas Studios – Buffalo, NY. Downtown XP11/12
- Towersoft – Buenos Aires Cityscape V1.0 P3D4-5-6
- Simlivery – UHD Texture Pack 21 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- JustSim – Nice Cote D’Azur Airport NG Series MSFS Update v2.2
- IndiaFoxtEcho – Tornado MSFS Update v1.0.3
- IndiaFoxtEcho – MB-339 MSFS Update v1.4.4
- Just Flight – Black Square – Turbine/Piston Duke MSFS Update v1.1
- RKApps – SimHaptic – MSFS X-Plane 11/12 DCS Update v2.0.2
- REX – Real Global Airport Textures MSFS Build 6.1.2024.0614
- REX – AccuSeason Advanced Edition MSFS Build 7.1.2024.0614
- REX – Weather Force 2020 MSFS Build 6.1.2024.0614
- SceneryTR – Istanbul Airport LTFM MSFS Update v1.06
