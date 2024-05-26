SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW22/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Flysimware – Learjet 35A MSFS
- Propair Flight Ltd. – KSGU St. George Regional Airport MSFS
- Just Flight – DC Designs F-4E F-4J & FGR2 Phantom MSFS
- Just Flight – SC Designs F-5E Tiger II MSFS
- Just Flight – CJ Simulations Eurofighter Typhoon MSFS
- Cloudsurf Asia Simulations – RPLC Clark International Airport MSFS
- Propair Flight Ltd. – YSNF Norfolk Island International MSFS
- Vekant – GSX Pro Profiles – Greece Pack MSFS
- Ansmedia – HMS Queen Elisabeth Carrier CATOBAR MSFS
- Simman – Ranong Airport VTSR MSFS
- Cat3dual Studios – KFME Tipton MSFS
- Spinoza – EDVM – Hildesheim MSFS
- Taburet – Denmark 10 m Mesh MSFS
- Taburet – Rwanda 10 m Mesh MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro – Piston/Turbine Duke MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Enhanced Short SC.7 MSFS
- Gate15scenery – Rishiri Airport V2 MSFS
- FSXcenery – KELM Elmira – Corning Reg Airport MSFS
- South Oak Co – Airport Simobject Toggle Tool MSFS
- Colombian Virtual Design – BGCO Nerlerit Inaat Airport MSFS
- Realflightops Simulations – FSRAC (BeyondATC Edition) MSFS
- Rksoftware – OI4FS24
- Rksoftware – Flightsave MSFS
- Dave Britzius Flight – Navigation Pilotage & Deadreckoning XP12
- Airwil Sceneries – RPME Butuan Bancasi Airport XP11/12
- Flightsimdesign Chile – Mesh2024 Canada FSX P3D5-6
PRODUKT UPDATES
- FlightSim Studio AG – E-Jets 170/175 and 190/195 MSFS Freighter Version Update 0.9.29
- Rara-Avis Sims – English Electric Wren MSFS Update v1.1
- Hangar Studios 713 – North American Ryan Navion L-17B MSFS Update v1.0.2
- Just Flight – 146 Professional MSFS Update v2.2
- Just Flight – DC Designs F-4E F-4J & FGR2 Phantom MSFS Update v0.1.3
- Azurpoly – C160 Transall MSFS Update v1.4
- Azurpoly – Fouga Magister MSFS Update v1.3.1
- Gate15scenery – Rishiri Airport MSFS Update v2
- Cowan Simulation – Cowansim H125 (AS350B3E) MSFS Update v2.1
- Cowan Simulation – Cowansim 500E MSFS Update v2.1
- Cowan Simulation – Cowansim 222B MSFS Update v2.2
- Cowan Simulation – Cowansim 206L3 MSFS Update v2.1
- Cowan Simulation – Cowansim 206B3 MSFS Update v2.1
- Ants Airplanes – Tiger Moth MSFS Update v1.21
- Lorby – Axis and Ohs V4 FSX P3D MSFS Update v4.20
- IniBuilds – IniBuilds London Stansted EGSS MSFS Update v1.0.7
- Aeroplane Heaven – Hawker Hurricane MK1 MSFS Update v1.3.1
- Mailsoft GmbH Flylogic – St.Gallen-Altenrhein LSZR MSFS Update v1.1
💰 SALES
- D-Day 80th Anniversary Sale at SIMMARKET
- Jeppeson2001 35% OFF MSFS Niagara/Victoria Falls and KFFZ Falcon Field until June 21st
- DominicDesignTeam 35% OFF MSFS XP until June 05th
- DoubleT 35% OFF MSFS until June 05th
- Fly 2 High 25% OFF MSFS until June 10th
- MM Simulations 25% OFF MSFS XP until June 05th
- France VFR up to 40% OFF P3D FSX French airports, VFR regions, mesh and AI Traffic pack until June 10th
- Paulo Ricardo 45% OFF MSFS XP P3D until June 09th
- Sierrasim Simulation 50% OFF MSFS P3D XP until June 10th
- Golden Age Simulations 50% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Vintage Aircraft until June 03rd
- Hangar Studios 713 25% OFF MSFS Ryan Navion L-17B until June 10th
- DC Scenery Design 30% OFF MSFS X-Plane Airports until June 03rd
- Centralsim 50% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Airports in Latin America until June 12th
- AG Sim up to 40% OFF MSFS until June 11th
- Flight Panels 25% OFF MSFS AeroLens Pro series until June 06th
- RFscenerybuilding 20% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Airports including Zagreg, Brindisi, Verona, Brussels South until June 09th
- Immersive Audio 20% OFF P3D X-Plane Aircraft Soundsets until June 04th