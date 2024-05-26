Facebook-f Youtube Tiktok Discord

SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW22/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.

NEUE PRODUKTE

PRODUKT UPDATES

💰 SALES

SayIntentions: eine “menschlichere” Erfahrung im ATC: ‘NearlyHuman’, und Anbindung mit ActiveSkyFS und Navigraph
MSFS

SayIntentions: eine “menschlichere” Erfahrung im ATC: ‘NearlyHuman’, und Anbindung mit ActiveSkyFS und Navigraph

by Miguel Blaufuks
11. Mai 2024
FunnerFlight veröffentlicht KJFK INT’L AIRPORT V3 für X-Plane 12
X-PLANE

FunnerFlight veröffentlicht KJFK INT’L AIRPORT V3 für X-Plane 12

by Miguel Blaufuks
15. Mai 2024
Neue Navigraph-Funktion: SimBrief Performance
Navigraph

Neue Navigraph-Funktion: SimBrief Performance

by Miguel Blaufuks
28. Mai 2024
Majestic Software kündigt umfangreiches Q400-Update für 2024 an
MSFS

Majestic Software kündigt umfangreiches Q400-Update für 2024 an

by Miguel Blaufuks
7. Mai 2024
E-Jets Frachter kommen
MSFS

E-Jets Frachter kommen

by Pascal
17. Mai 2024
Kobe und Kyoto in MSFS mit SamScene
MSFS

Kobe und Kyoto in MSFS mit SamScene

by Miguel Blaufuks
21. Mai 2024
