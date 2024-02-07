SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW06/24: Neue Produkte & Updates

Wieder ist eine Woche vorbei und diese war vollgepackt mit neuen Produkten und Updates bei SIMMARKET:
NEUE PRODUKTE
- iniBuilds – Zayed International OMAA MSFS
- JustSim – Nice Cote d’Azur Airport-NG Series MSFS
- Fly 2 High – LBSF Sofia Airport 2.0 MSFS
- iniBuilds – Leeds Bradford EGNM MSFS
- iniBuilds – Abu Dhabi Yas Island MSFS Free
- Just Flight – Duchess Model 76 XP12
- FSFormosa – RCFN Fongnian Airport Taiwan MSFS
- SxAirportDesign – SXAD Tucson International Airport MSFS
- SimNord – EKYT Aalborg Airport MSFS
- Spinoza – KVUO – Pearson Field Airport MSFS
- TopSkills – Jet Simming: A320 NEO
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Camera – Asobo A320 MSFS
- FSXCenery – DFFD Ouagadougou Burkina Faso Intl MSFS
- MFSG – Ipoh Airport WMKI MSFS
- Arezone-Aviation Soundstudios – SIAI-Marchetti F260 MSFS
- NSS Scenery Studio – ZSJN Jinan Yaoqiang Intl Airport XP12
- Skyforge Simulations – FlightFactor Airbus A350 Soundpack XP11/12
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 7 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 8 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D
- Taburet – Mauritius Reunion Mayotte Comoro MSFS
PRODUKT UPDATES
- A2A Simulations – Accu-Sim Comanche 250 MSFS Update v1.4.7
- iniBuilds – A300-600R Airliner MSFS Update v1.0.5
- Cowan Simulation – Cowansim H125 (AS350B3E) MSFS Update v2.0
- AzurPoly – C160 Transall MSFS Update 1.3
- Flight Panels – FBW A32NX Autopilot Panel for SD+ MSFS Update v1.7
- SimBitWorld – A Pilot’s Life – Chapter 2 Update v2.2.1.114
- Pilot Experience Sim – Ajaccio LFKJ MSFS Update v1.2.1
- Pilot Experience Sim – Brest LFRB MSFS Update v1.0.2
- AeroSachs – Tecnam P92 Ultralight & GA MSFS Update v1.7
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS Update v1.3.4
- iniBuilds – iniBuilds Leeds Bradford EGNM MSFS Update v1.0.1
- TropicalSim – Punta Cana MDPC V2 MSFS Update v2.2
- TropicalSim – Antigua VC Bird Intl TAPA V2 MSFS Update v2.1
- BravoAirspace – Las Americas International Airport MSFS Update v1.6
💰 SALES
- rkApps 25% OFF MSFS XP FSrealistic Pro and SimHaptic until February 18th
- Fly 2 High 25% OFF MSFS Airports until February 18th
- SLH Sim Designs 60% OFF MSFS Caribbean airports until February 19th
- FlightControlReplay 5 20% OFF MSFS P3D6 P3D5 Record and Replay tool until February 25th
- HiFi Simulation 30% OFF P3D X-Plane FSX Active Sky tools until February 21st
- SimNord 25% OFF MSFS EKRN Bornholm until February 12th
- SkyForge Simulations 10% OFF XP12/11 FF A350 Soundpack until February 21st
- FS2Crew 20% OFF MSFS FlyByWire A32NX Edition and Animated Copilot FBW A32NX until February 27th
- FS2Crew 20% OFF MSFS Raas Professional until February 26th
- Flyndrive4D 20% OFF MSFS Caribbean Pack volume 1 until February 10th
- Taburet 30% OFF MSFS P3D XP February 20th
- SuperSonic 35% OFF MSFS P3D Airports mainly in France and Italy until February 21st
- FlyFreeStd up to 65% OFF MSFS P3D Military Aircraft until February 21st
- RFscenerybuilding 20% OFF MSFS P3D Aircraft until February 18th
- No Limit Sky 25% OFF MSFS Airports until February 15th
- JustSim 20% OFF MSFS P3D XP Airports until February 14th
- Lisium 54% OFF MSFS EVLA Liepajia Latvia until February 13th
- BDOaviation 25% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Airports until February 12th
- NKsim 54% OFF MSFS Liepāja Intl EVLA Latvia until February 14th
- Salvuz 10% OFF MSFS LATI Tirana until February 11th
- DarkBlueScenery 50% OFF XP11 Lanzhou China until February 17th
- Mex High Flight 30% OFF MSFS P3D FSX until February 09th 23:59 CET