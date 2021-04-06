REX bringt SkyForce 3D in P3Dv5

Nach längerer Zeit ist nun SkyForce 3D endlich v5 kompatibel in P3D.

Sky Force 3D unterstützt nun Update v2.5.

Das Update bringt auch so einige Verbesserungen mit sich.

ADDED – Support for Prepar3D v5

FIXED – Improved visibility and haze effect rendering for Prepar3D v5

FIXED – PMDG wind file missing folder issue

FIXED – Optimization risk negative numbers with higher-end graphics cards

FIXED – Registration failures

FIXED – Cloud brightness modification for Prepar3D v5

FIXED – Overcast cloud models for Prepar3D 5 (Non-trueSky™)

FIXED – Green bar rendering when disabled

FIXED – Backup files will not overwrite with both 64bit and 32bit installed

FIXED – Export file not updating

FIXED – Export JSON file not being downloaded

FIXED – Flight plan not being cleared within the application

FIXED – Client connection database error

IMPROVED – Rendering moderate rain handling when BR is recognized within the metar report