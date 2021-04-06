REX bringt SkyForce 3D in P3Dv5

Nach längerer Zeit ist nun SkyForce 3D endlich v5 kompatibel in P3D.
Sky Force 3D unterstützt nun Update v2.5.
Das Update bringt auch so einige Verbesserungen mit sich.
ADDED – Support for Prepar3D v5
FIXED – Improved visibility and haze effect rendering for Prepar3D v5
FIXED – PMDG wind file missing folder issue
FIXED – Optimization risk negative numbers with higher-end graphics cards
FIXED – Registration failures
FIXED – Cloud brightness modification for Prepar3D v5
FIXED – Overcast cloud models for Prepar3D 5 (Non-trueSky™)
FIXED – Green bar rendering when disabled
FIXED – Backup files will not overwrite with both 64bit and 32bit installed
FIXED – Export file not updating
FIXED – Export JSON file not being downloaded
FIXED – Flight plan not being cleared within the application
FIXED – Client connection database error
IMPROVED – Rendering moderate rain handling when BR is recognized within the metar report