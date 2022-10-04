Release: Mit iniBuilds in die Stadt der Engel

Ein Kreis aus Säulen, ein Restaurant in Ufo-Form und drei große Buchstaben: L A X. Ikonische Merkmale haben nicht viele Flughäfen – der Los Angeles International Airport schon. Einen berühmten Namensgeber gibt es nicht, doch der IATA-Code ist zur berühmten Abkürzung geworden. LAX ist einer der größten Airports der Welt. Und dank Entwickler iniBuilds ist ein detailreiches Abbild davon nun im MSFS gelandet.

Der weltweit drittgrößte Flughafen – gemessen am Passagieraufkommen – verbindet die kalifornische Metropole Los Angeles mit dem Rest der Welt. Der Airport verfügt über 4 Runways in grober Ost-West-Ausrichtung. Er ist Hub für zahlreiche Airlines wie Delta, American Airlines, United oder Southwest. Insgesamt sind 63 Airlines am (K)LAX vertreten.

Die Briten von iniBuilds haben offenbar viel Mühe und Aufwand in das Addon gesteckt. Der Flughafen wird in der aktuellen Ausbauform in den Flightsimulator gebracht. iniBuilds verspricht Updates, die die aktuell laufenden Bauarbeiten und die in Zukunft dadurch entstehenden Änderungen berücksichtigen.

Die Features im Einzelnen:

Hand-made ground textures with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more

Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting

Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects

Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world

Highly detailed models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings

Detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for the Tom Bradley International Terminal with parallax effect at other terminals

Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible

Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations, including gate number toppers

Accurate logos, real-world decals and advertisements scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling

Hand-placed, airline-specific, bespoke ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal featuring hundreds of containers and dollies

Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible

Visual Docking Guidance System by Nool.aero

Erhältlich ist das Airport-Addon für knapp 29 Euro, unter anderem im Simmarket.