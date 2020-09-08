ORBX hat True Earth Florida für PREPAR3D veröffentlicht

Über 160.000 Quadratkilometer Fläche deckt die neue ORBX TrueEarth Gegend ab. Installiert belegt der “Sunshine State” knapp 75 GB und ist für den P3Dv4 und P3Dv5 zu haben. Wer sich schnell zum Kauf entschließt profitiert noch einige Stunden vom 20% Launch Discount und kann die Szenerie für ca. 27 EUR im ORBX Shop erwerben.
Key Features
- 160,116 Sq. Km (61,821 Sq. Miles) of crisp USGS and NAIP sourced imagery
- More than 500 new and upgraded airports
- Stunning orthoimagery for the whole of Florida offering stunning views across the varied landscape including cities, beaches and Everglades National Park
- Unprecedented new watermasking technologies used in the P3D version to show the typical complexity of the Florida wetlands and coastline
- Key cities include Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and beyond
- Exclusive Cityscape Miami accurately bringing this vibrant city to life
- Accurate building shapes to precisely match the ortho imagery footprints
- 732 custom-modelled 3D POIs
- Nearly 450 million accurately placed trees
- Hand-placed and custom modelled landmarks placed throughout the scenery such as bridges, skyscrapers, castles, piers, and monuments
- Superb night lighting for all 3D POI models and cityscapes
- Beautiful summer imagery with exquisite night-lighting