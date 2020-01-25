Orbx Cityscape Honolulu Update

Orbx hat Ihrer Cityscape Honolulu Scenery ein Update spendiert. Dieses bekommt ihr über Orbx Central und wird automatisch installiert. In unserem Review bekommt ihr einen super Eindruck von der Szenerie und Ihren Stärken und Schwächen. Daher ist es schön anzusehen das Orbx hier Produktpflege betreibt. Unser Video Review dazu findet ihr unter folgendem Link oder unter dem Changelog: Orbx Honolulu Review
Changelog:
- Fixed crash issues (invisible obstacles in the air with crash detection on)
- Reworked building textures
- Fixed floating custom buildings
- Further reduced flickering
- Added night lighting for several objects (ships, docks etc.)
- PHNL: APX work brought up-to-date
- Fixed minor issues and bugs
