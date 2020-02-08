LUTON 2020HD ist da!

Wie angekündigt, hat UK2000 die überarbeitete Version von LUTON für FSX/P3D veröffentlicht. Die X-Plane Version soll im März 2020 kommen.
Der Flughafen Luton ist einer der am schnellsten wachsenden Flughäfen Großbritanniens und ist ein wichtiges Drehkreuz für EasyJet, Ryaniar, Wizz und Co. Im Jahr 2019 beförderte der Flughafen über 17 Millionen Passagiere.
Wer die Vorgängerversion Luton Xtrem (2013) hat, darf sich auf 30% Discount freuen.
Full detail Buildings
Realistic Ground Markings
Hi Res ground image
UK Runway markings
Stunning Night Effects
3D Approach Lights
High details Airport Vehicles
Excellent Frame Rates
Runway Wigwags
Full set of signs
Fencing
Airliner Static Aircraft
GA Static Aircraft
Manual and Options
Improved runway lights
Vegatation
PBR Materials
Default Road animations
Custom animations
Compatible with Orbx FTX
Compatible with Photo Scenery
Compatible with FSX Steam
Compatible with Orbx ‘True Earth’
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX/Prepar3d/Xplane
FSX version
Prepar3d/Xplane
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar