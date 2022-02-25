iniScenes Neuauflage von Heathrow ist gelandet

iniScene hat sich mit der Veröffentlichung seiner neuen London-Heathrow Szenerie für den MSFS einen Giganten der Luftfahrt vorgenommen.

Heathrow (ICAO: EGLL) war vor Corona-Zeiten der in Sachen Verkehr größte Flughafen Europas. Obwohl der Platz nur zwei Start- und Landebahnen (Rwys 09R/27L mit 3660m und 09L/27R mit 3902m Länge) hat, kann mit einer sehr engen Start- und Landetaktung enorm viel Flugverkehr abgefertigt werden. Um dies darzustellen gehen die Piloten bei vielen Landungen in Heathrow hart in die Eisen, damit der dicht folgende nächste Flieger nicht noch eine Extrarunde drehen muss.

Die neue Umsetzung von iniScene hat beeindruckende Features:

80+ custom modelled and textured POIs and buildings in and out of the airport boundary with accurate PBR texturing.

10,000+ custom iniScene car models scattered throughout parking lots outside of the airport boundary.

Aggressive performance saving methods featuring LOD model optimization (Level of Detail) and meticulous optimization where possible throughout the scenery.

Full Xbox compatibility and optimization when purchased on the Microsoft Store for Xbox.*

5 accurately-placed jetway variations with realistic PBR texturing and animations.

Hand-made ground polygons featuring custom decals, dirt, taxi lines and ground markings.

Over 430 custom made and hand placed taxi signs dotted throughout the airfield as in the real world.

Main airport landsides with ground markings and lighting faithfully re-created.

British Airways Concorde G-BOAB faithfully recreated and on-display before runway 27L.

Over 2,500 individually placed accurately colour toned airport lights scattered around the terminals.

Accurate logos and real-world decals scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling.

Custom-created, accurate and known landside points of interest such as the landmark

Emirates A380 and Turkish Airlines roundabouts.

Hand-corrected, colour accurate ortho imagery.

Hand-placed bespoke ground service equipment at each gate featuring over 2,000+ containers, 2,000+ cargo dollies and a plethora of various static equipment.

Animated points of interest including radio towers and construction cranes.

Dies führt auch zur beträchtlichen Installationsgröße von über 10 GB (Download: 4,9 GB).

Wer gerne mal wieder bei der Königin vorbeischauen will, kann das Produkt bei simMarket für 28,55 Euro erstehen.