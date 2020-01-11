Für Prepar3D und FSX: Ankara LTAC in Entwicklung – Update : Released –

In Zeiten, in denen Flughäfen gern von verschiedenen Entwicklern parallel entwickelt und released werden, freuen wir uns umso mehr, wenn verbleibende weiße Flecken auf der Simulatorlandkarte geschlossen werden.So etwa im Forum von FSDeveloper: SceneryTR Design zeigt Previews des bisher unterversorgten Flughafen von Ankara. Nach zwei Jahren Arbeit sei der Zeitpunkt gekommen, die Fortschritte der Entwickugnsarbeit der Community zu präsentieren, so User “sunayk”. Die vielen Bilder zeigen bereits ein fortgeschrittenen Entwicklungszustand inklusive saisonaler Texturen. Wann die Szenerie veröffentlich wird ist noch nicht klar, allerdings soviel, dass sie als Payware für FSX und alle Prepar3D-Varianten released werden wird.

Gestern noch als Preview zu sehen, seit heute im Verkauf : Ankara kann ab sofort für 17,85€ im Simmarket erworben werden.

Features :