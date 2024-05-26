FS2Crew: Co-Pilot für die ATR

Schon seit langem sorgen die vielen verschiedenen Auflagen von FS2Crew für einen virtuellen Co-Piloten im Sim. Nun hat die Addonreihe Zuwachs bekommen, denn ab sofort ist auch eine Version für die ATR von Microsoft / Hans Hartmann erhältlich.
Bei der Entwicklung hat auch der relativ bekannte ATR Pilot Magnar intensiv mitgeholfen, weshalb auch seine Stimme im Addon verfügbar ist. Dieses ist momentan ausschließlich im Onlineshop von FS2Crew zum reduzierten Preis von 24,99€ erhältlich. Dazu gibt es auch folgende (teilweise neue) Features:
- Direct integration into the MSFS Toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER
- Mobile device networking support
- On-screen helper panels make learning the software a breeze: All information needed to fly is now directly displayed via the new INFORMATION CENTER, CHECKLIST ASSIST, FLOWS ASSIST, and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.
- PUSH TO TALK KEY option
- New AUDIO system
- Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition
- MANUAL FLOW SELECTOR panel allows users to trigger FO flows manually
- Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS (for example, you can pair a British FO with a German Captain)
- New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR
- New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND
- Button control actions are now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE
- Users can access and manually change sound files
- And more!
Weitere Produkte von FS2Crew findet ihr unter anderem auf Simmarket.