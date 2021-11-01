FlightControlReplay v4.5 AUTUMN UPDATE

Fabio Merlo hat uns informiert, dass es ein Update für die Recording Software für MSFS, P3D und FSX gibt. Mit der neuen Version kann man ein oder mehrere AI Flugzeuge in der Nähe auswählen uns filmen. Zudem kann man jetzt KML-Dateien importieren um z.B. einen echten Flug im Simulator wieder zu geben (nur für die MSFS Version). Nutzer der EFB Schnittstelle XMapsy dürfen sich ebenfalls freuen, denn die Daten werden automatisch in FlightControlReplay importiert.
Changelog:
- NEW FEATURE ADDED Record / Replay AI Planes with AI Traffic detection: Switch view to AI aircraft of AI traffic. Detect also the ghosts aircraft of PlayAsAI by FCR : follow, replay and record any of them that were mentioned here (MSFS P3D).
- NEW FEATURE ADDED KML file import to replay a real life flight in the simulator (MSFS only).
- NEW FEATURE ADDED XMapsy compatible KML file export directly injected into FCR, ready for Replay and Record !
- FEATURE ENHANCEMENT Algorithm improvements for even more accurate and smooth videos.
Hat jemand Erfahrung mit diesem Tool?