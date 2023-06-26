Es gibt ein offizieller Trailer der Aerosoft A330

Es gibt plötzlich diesen Trailer im Aviationlads Youtube Kanal:

Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
EU Ziel: Faro LPFR im Süden Portugal’s
MSFS

EU Ziel: Faro LPFR im Süden Portugal’s

by Miguel Blaufuks
17. Juni 2023
Headwind und PMP gehen zusammen und stoppen A321 Entwicklung zu Gunsten der A330er Projekte
MSFS

Headwind und PMP gehen zusammen und stoppen A321 Entwicklung zu Gunsten der A330er Projekte

by Miguel Blaufuks
4. Juni 2023
EU Ziel: Ancona Falconara MSFS
MSFS

EU Ziel: Ancona Falconara MSFS

by Miguel Blaufuks
13. Juni 2023
Neofly 4 ist da!
MSFS

Neofly 4 ist da!

by Miguel Blaufuks
27. Juni 2023
FSLTL: Base Pack 1.2.2 veröffentlicht
MSFS

FSLTL: Base Pack 1.2.2 veröffentlicht

by Miguel Blaufuks
26. Juni 2023
A300 Fans aufgepasst! Das Riesenbaby kommt von JustFlight in den MSFS
MSFS

A300 Fans aufgepasst! Das Riesenbaby kommt von JustFlight in den MSFS

by Mikko Reitz
23. Juni 2023
0
Würden uns über deine Meinung freuen!x