Die Neuerscheinungen der Woche im simMarket Newsreel

EU-Ziel: LEXJ Seve Ballesteros–Santander MSFS von BMW
by Miguel Blaufuks
19. Oktober 2023
Neuer GA Flieger: TBM 850 von Black Square veröffentlicht
by Mikko Reitz
5. Oktober 2023
KPVU – PROVO MUNICIPAL MSFS: Ein weiterer Flughafen von VERTICALSIM
by Tjark Brüning
14. Oktober 2023
LatinVFR kündigt A330/A340 Familie für MSFS an
by Miguel Blaufuks
16. Oktober 2023
VRMM – Velana International Airport Malediven
by Miguel Blaufuks
21. Oktober 2023
Ungewöhnlich, aber fliegbar: Bulldog Autogyro
by Miguel Blaufuks
28. September 2023
