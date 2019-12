ATSimulations – An-2 Experimental veröffentlicht

Product features:

– FSX, FSX-SE and Prepar3D (v3 and v4) platforms supported

– High detailed exterior and virtual cockpit

– High resolution textures

– Smooth gauges developed in 3d

– Cockpit sounds

– Advanced cockpit lighting for P3D v4

– Loading and parking managers

– Windows freezing and raindrops effect (P3Dv4)

– Engine overheating and engine fire simulated

System requirements:

– FSX SP2/ACC or FSX-SE or P3D v3 v4(tested in v4.3, v4.4 and v4.5)

– Internet connection

– Available hard drive space: 1GB (for one platform)

– Video card: DirectX 10 compatible