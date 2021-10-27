A340-600 von ToLiss – Fast wie in echt

ToLiss hat den A340-600 für X-Plane endlich aus der Endmontagehalle gezogen. Die XPL-Piloten erwartet ein komplexes Add-on mit realistischen Systemen.

Als der A340-200/300 das Licht der Welt erblickte, sah man sich als Pilot schnell dem Spott der Kollegen ausgesetzt: „Der hebt doch nur durch die Erdkrümmung ab, gefährdet durch Vogelschlag von hinten, das größte Segelflugzeug der Welt, usw.“.

Doch die Einführung des A340-600 steigerte das Selbstvertrauen erheblich. Die vier dicken Rolls-Royce Triebwerke änderten alles. Plötzlich hatte man richtig Schub und beeindruckende Steigraten und für kurze Zeit den Längsten der Welt.

Das Team von ToLiss hat dieses Flugverhalten und sämtliche Systeme (Most accurate system functionality for any A340 aircraft in the flight simulation world) in ein umfangreiches Paket gepackt, das sogar von Airbus lizensiert ist.

Zum Vergleich Original und Virtuell:

Wer Lust auf einen oder mehrere Testflüge bekommen hat, kann das Produkt bei simMarket für gute 92 Euro erstehen. Die Downloadgröße beträgt 1 GB.

Hier kommt die Featureliste:

Detailed FMGS:

3 independent MCDUs providing real life FMGS programming capability

2 independent autopilots

SID/STAR and airways support in a fully custom FMGS backbone supporting all A424 leg types (Arc, course or heading to intercept, Radius to Fix, Holdings, etc.)

Support for all approach types present in real life A340-600s, including GLS, ILS, LOC backcourse, etc.

Full VNAV guidance with TOC, TOD, Deceleration point, speed limits, fuel prediction, etc.

Altitude and speed constraints as the real aircraft deals with them

Support for Go-Arounds and diversions

Nav Aid autotuning

Pilot item database, such as pilot fixes, pilot navaids etc.

Flight plan saving via the Pilot routes page

Equitime point computation and nearest airports page

Accurate systems:

Fly-by-wire system with reversion between normal law and alternate law 1, alternate law 2 and direct law as per real life logics.

Hydraulic model for flight control actuators computing hydraulic flow through the actuators, the control surface hinge moment, maximum feasible deflection etc. This gives realistic surface floating angles if a control surface is lost due to combinations of hydraulic and computer faults.

Quantitative hydraulic model considering the maximum hydraulic flows of the different pumps as a function of engine speed. This is most noticeable when flying on RAT or with wind milling engines

Quantitative bleed model considering the bleed mass flow for engine start, wing anti-ice air conditioning packs etc.

High fidelity fuel system including inflight CG control by pumping fuel to and from the tail tank, fuel jettison, manual and automatic transfers between the different tanks

Detailled model of each ADIRU including alignment, small pressure sensor differences between the units, switching of sources for PFDs

Fault injection system allowing to trigger over 140 system faults either at a specific point in flight or randomly during a flight phase

Cockpit display system simulating the dependency of the displays on the Display management computers resulting in real life display limitations

ECAM system with over 30 warning and over 200 caution messages including associated ECAM actions.

3d modelling

Detailed 3d cockpit with animated switches

Mouse gesture system for interaction with push-pull knobs emulating the motion on the knob with the mouse

Detailed cockpit lighting with reading lights, console light, tray table lights etc.

4 class passenger cabin with underfloor lavatories and crew rest

Custom particle effects for engine heat trail, Fuel jettison etc.

Custom landing gear model for bogey touch down.

Usability features