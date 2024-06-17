SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW24/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Classic Aircraft Simulations – CAS Piper J-3 Cub MSFS
- RDPresets – LSGG Geneva Airport MSFS
- Aerosoft – 29Palms LGSR Santorini Airport MSFS
- SamScene – Canada Modern Cities Vol.1 MSFS
- Fly 2 High – KSAV Savannah/Hilton Head Airport MSFS
- Flight Panels – A300-600R Key Stream Deck Series MSFS
- FSFormosa – RORH Hateruma Airport Japan MSFS
- Barelli MSFS Addon – BMA Milano Malpensa LIMC V1.0 MSFS
- Flight Replicas – Royal Navy Aircraft Carriers MSFS
- Technobrain Co. – RJOY Yao Airport MSFS
- Propair Flight Ltd. – KFRH-I42 Airport Pack MSFS
- Taburet – Arctic Icebergs XP12/XP11
- South Oak Co – HD Aircraft Lights MSFS
- South Oak Co – Runway Status Lights MSFS
- RKBridger – Florida North Coast Bridges MSFS
- SGSceneries – Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) MSFS
- MFSG – Perth Intl YPPH MSFS
- FSXCenery – KFNT Bishop International Airport MSFS
- Tuwaiq Designs – Al Ula International Airport MSFS
- Sky-Additions – Dole-Jura-Airport LFGJ MSFS
- Colombian Virtual Design – SKPA Paipa Juan José Rondón XP11/12
- Skyforge Simulations – Rotate MD-11 Soundpack X-Plane
- SSEMMartin – Surroundings of Narita X-Plane 12
- RNScenery – PA-24 Comanche 250 – X-Plane 11
- Taburet – MeshXP France XP12
- Mango Studios – PW2000 Engine Add-on XP11/12
- Colombian Virtual Design – Cirrus SR20 Cockpit Poster Digital
PRODUKT UPDATES
- MK Studios – Barcelona-El Prat LEBL MSFS Update v1.3
- MK Studios – EICK Cork MSFS Update 1.2.1
- HiFi Tech – Active Sky FS MSFS Updated Build 8927
- Just Flight – Black Square – Turbine/Piston Duke MSFS Update v1.1
- Simbitworld – A Pilot’s Life – Chapter 2 Update 2.2.1.158
- RKApps – SimHaptic – MSFS X-Plane 11/12 DCS Update v2.0.3
- FSX3D – Le Castellet LFMQ X-Plane 12 Update 1.2
- Marine Flightsim – Sea Ray L510 + Riva Pack MSFS Update v2.0
- Teikof Studio – SKCL Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Int. MSFS Update v2.2.1
- Asian Airports – RKSS Seoul Gimpo Intl Airport MSFS Update v2.2
- Vuelosimple – VRMM – Velana Airport Maldives MSFS Update v1.2
- Vuelosimple – FMMI Ivato Intl. Airport Madagascar MSFS Update v1.0.2
- Aeroplane Heaven – Republic P47D Thunderbolt MSFS Update v1.1.4
💰 SALES
- Drzewiecki Design 30% OFF MSFS XP P3D Most Products until June 30th
- JustSim 20% OFF MSFS XP P3D All Products until July 05th
- Verticalsim 30% OFF MSFS XP Most Products until June 30th
- ST Simulations 35% OFF MSFS Airports in Iceland, Turkey, Switzerland, Slovenia until June 30th
- FSX3D 20% OFF X-Plane 12 Le Castellet LFMQ until June 22nd
- SGSceneries 20% OFF MSFS Cuban airport MUHG Holguin Frank until June 29th
- Salvuz MSFS up to 25% OFF Bergen ENBR and LIRP Pisa until July 05th
- WingSim up to 50% OFF MSFS P3D Caribbean / Latin American airports until June 26th