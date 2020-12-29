Der neue İSTANBUL Airport für PREPAR3D v4/v5

SceneryTR Design hat den 2018 eröffneten, neuen internationalen Verkehrsflughafen der türkischen Hauptstadt veröffentlicht. Neben detailliert nachgebauten Gebäuden und fotorealistischem Untergrund bringt die Szenerie auch SODE Jetways uns VDGS Support mit. Sogar GSX v2 wird unterstützt und die notwendige Konfigurationsdatei gleich mitgeliefert. Für 29 EUR im simMarket.
İstanbul Airport scenery features:
- Highly detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings
- Photorealistic high resolution textures on airport buildings and vehicles
- Custom high resolution ground textures, detailed markings and seasonal variations
- SODE animated jetways
- SODE VDGS support
- 3D Taxiway signs
- Custom airport vehicles and numerous custom static objects
- Volumetric grass
- Custom surroundings with seasonal variations and hand placed autogen
- Various effects, i.e. animated runway guard lights, smoke effects, wet/puddle effects during rain, SODE windsock, animated radars, dynamic reflections on windows, bump maps, specular shine
- Ambient occlusion (texture baking) and custom night textures on all buildings
- Various Dynamic Lighting effects
- Compatible with GSX/GSX Level 2 (settings ini file supplied)
Lange drauf gewartet…
Bisher reichte die Freeware von Hakan Daghan (TurkishVirtual) völlig aus, um so schöner zu sehen, daß SceneryTR sich nun diesem gewidmet hat.
Ich finde es großartig, dass solche neuen und doch fehlenden Airports noch für P3D entwickelt werden, richtig tolle Überraschung, wo andere Entwickler ihr Engagment fast eingestellt haben.
Ich sehe nur 2 Flieger auf den Fotos. Ist der Airport überhaupt schon in die Flugpläne von AI-Traffic ( UT live z.B.) einbezogen? Jetzt, zu Corona Zeiten, fällt das ja nicht so auf…
AIG AIM hat den in manchen Flugplänen drin, aber nicht bei allen…
Ist nicht Ankara die türkische Hauptstadt?
Istanbul ist aber Hauptstadt der ❤️
😂😂😂
Wo du Recht hast, hast du Recht. Natürlich ist Ankara die Haupstadt der Türkei.