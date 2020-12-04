AxisAndOhs Update 1.17

Oliver Binder werkelt fleissig an seinem Alllrounder-Tool AxisAndOHs. Mit dem Update 1.117 wird nun durch den weiteren Ausbau des Web-APIs das Elgato StreamDeck voll unterstützt. Das heißt, dass es ohne Umwege über gefakte Tastaturkürzel direkt mit dem Simulator sprechen kann (über die AAO API), und das auch bidirektional. Damit kann es Simulatorvariablen auslesen und auf dem Streamdeck entsprechend anzeigen. So ist es dann egal, ob man die Landelichter auf dem SD oder im Cockpit schaltest, auf dem SD wird in beiden Fällen die passende Lampe angehen.

Zusätzlich gibt es jetzt noch ein paar undokumentierte MSFS Events mehr, vor allem die für managed/selected Modi im Airbus. Außerdem wurde versucht, die App noch ein bisschen handlicher zu machen, z.B. mit ToolTipps auf den Textboxen, damit man auch lange Texte ablesen kann.

Der komplette Changelog ist wie folgt:

Major change 1: This version changes the naming and sorting convention for assigned button items. This will happen automatically the first time that you run AAO.

Before doing this, the app creates a special backup file with your previous database in C:\Users\…\AppData\Local\LORBY_SI\LorbyAxisAndOhs

Major change 2: When using MIDI devices, the AAO app did not distinguish between Note and CC messages correctly. This lead to duplicate controller actions when

in reality there were none on the hardware. This has been fixed, but it will be required to check and reassign especially rotary encoders again.

– Change: option to duplicate button assignments.

– Change: Added MSFS events for managed/selected speed, altitude, heading and VS.

– Change: Saitek Switchpanel now only processes button events for those buttons that have actually changed

– Change: Option to run automates scripts on a global level (=for every aircraft). This will be more convenient when using Elgato StreamDeck or MIDI Out

– Change: Add and Change button dialog now have tool tipps on the textboxes that can contain long strings

– Change: When assigning a template you have the choice now if it should overwrite the current aircraft config or merge with it. With the latter you can now

create partial templates, for example with your MIDI or StreamDeck assignments, that you can merge into any other config without overwriting

what is already there.

– Bugfix: MIDI “Toggle” type button events fixed for Behringer X-Touch

– Bugfix: The MFD instrument did not calculate the waypoint positions correctly (magnetic heading instead of true)

Please make sure to visit axisandohs.weebly.com/downloads to get the advanced sample gauges like the Airbus type PFD and MFD

Elgato StreamDeck

On axisandohs.weebly.com/downloads you will find a sample implementation of an Elgato StreamDeck PlugIn that uses the AAO WebAPI to communicate with the simulator.

This plugin technology is bidirectional (=data can be read from the simulator too, not only sent to it), this makes it possible to use the StreamDeck for annunciations.