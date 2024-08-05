Facebook-f Youtube Tiktok Discord

X-Plane 12.1.2 | Beta 2 ist da

X-Plane 12.1.2 | Beta 2 ist jetzt online! Dieses Update behebt fehlende Kartensymbole, fügt Ankerunterstützung für Wasserflugzeuge hinzu, fügt Dual-Jetway-Unterstützung für einige beliebte Gateway-Flughäfen hinzu und einige allgemeine Verbesserungen an Flugzeugen.

Details werden hier gelistet:

Aircraft

Anchors instead of brakes for seaplanes

In the past the brake commands could be used to slow down seaplanes. That is obviously not how it works in real life. Therefore we added an anchor, which can be deployed and retracted using the following commands:

CommandDescription
sim/flight_controls/anchor_deployDeploy the anchor
sim/flight_controls/anchor_retractRetract the anchor
sim/flight/controls/anchor_toggleToggle the anchor between deploy and retract

Fixes and Enhancements

General

  • The user aircraft is shown on the map again
  • Various replay fixes

Scenery

  • All ships got updated to use our new photometric lights at day and night.
  • We improved the wakes for boats.
  • We increased the number of boats shown in the scenery.

Airports

Gateway Airports

We added support for dual docking jetways at the following airports:

  • London Heathrow (EGLL)
  • Frankfurt Main (EDDF)
  • Munich (EDDM)
  • Dubai Intl (OMDB)
  • New York City Kennedy Intl (KJFK)
  • Chicago O’hare Intl (KORD)
  • Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson (KATL)
  • Los Angeles Intl (KLAX)
  • San Francisco Intl (KSFO)
  • Honolulu Daniel K Inouye Intl (PHNL)
  • Tokyo Haneda Intl (RJTT)

Gustaf III Airport (TFFJ)

We removed the windsock for the 10 approach and added two elevated windsocks in their correct locations to the north west and south west corners of the airports. As pointed out by Michael Minuck, pilots familiar with the approach into the airport, will use both of these windsocks. On approach they will aim between them when over SUGARLOAF, which puts them on the final approach path for runway 10. In addition we removed the trees before the runway, because the field is empty in reality.

Many thanks again to Michael Minuck (N8033Fox) for providing all the details and the fix!

Aircraft

General

  • Fixed various smaller bugs in the Airbus and Boeing FMC.
  • The current flap setting is now displayed correctly on the new HUD
  • The altitude will be displayed correctly on the new HUD now (XPD-15709).
  • Fixed elevator differential deflection, which was reversed in the sim (XPD-15884).

Cirrus Vision SF50

We fixed the fuel tank positions.

Local Web API

Setting a batch of datarefs via WebSockets is working correctly now.

Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
Just Flight packt aus! Neuigkeiten zur RJ Professional und zum A300B4
MSFS

Just Flight packt aus! Neuigkeiten zur RJ Professional und zum A300B4

by Pascal
14. August 2024
FlyByWire A380X: neues Feature vorgestellt
MSFS

FlyByWire A380X: neues Feature vorgestellt

by Pascal
14. August 2024
Kurz-Review: FSS 727-200 Freighter
Rezension

Kurz-Review: FSS 727-200 Freighter

by Pascal
13. August 2024
Cowan Simulation veröffentlicht drei neue Hubschrauber für Microsoft Flight Simulator
Cowan Simulations

Cowan Simulation veröffentlicht drei neue Hubschrauber für Microsoft Flight Simulator

by Miguel Blaufuks
13. August 2024
Iran, Kish International Airport für MSFS
MSFS

Iran, Kish International Airport für MSFS

by Miguel Blaufuks
1. August 2024
iFly präsentiert 737 MAX8
MSFS

iFly präsentiert 737 MAX8

by Pascal
15. August 2024
0
Würden uns über deine Meinung freuen!x