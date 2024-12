Patch 1.2.8.0 für MSFS 2024 ist da! Alles besser oder doch wieder Probleme?

The increase in FPS is crazy good for me, this was taken a Nice (LFMN) on high graphics settings.

Yikes I must be one of the luckys ones – looks glorious even with my work pc using bandwidth – it appear rain has been fixed also started in 2 minsNo blurry terrainGood luck all – hang in there

INSTALL : fast, smooth FINDINGS (so far) :Ini airliners are now cold and dark (previously had cockpit dome lights lit up when started C&D). Nothing observed wrong with the displays starting up. Hey I can now enable my fs2020 marketpace airports in My Library to test them out. Thank you! A major :+1: (not mentioned in release notes!)Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 20_12_2024 18_23_42 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 20_12_2024 18_23_422658×950 120 KBNOTE: We can’t yet download MSFS2000 add ons in FS2024 because of marketplace missing, but at least having the option to enable for streaming is better than nothing.

Same here. After this update my i’m unable to fly.

See you in 2025!