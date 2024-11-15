“Commercial Simulation Systems” startet Boeing 737-500 Projekt für MSFS2020 und MSFS2024

Am 15. November 2024 hat “Commercial Simulation Systems” (Discord Link)die Entwicklung eines neuen Projekts für Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 angekündigt, das auch für die zukünftige Version MSFS2024 verfügbar sein wird. Es handelt sich um die Boeing 737-500, ein Flugzeugmodell, das für seine Rolle in der kommerziellen Luftfahrt bekannt ist.
Über “Commercial Simulation Systems”
Die Organisation besteht aus einer Gemeinschaft von Experten, darunter Piloten, Programmierer und Designer, die sich auf die Entwicklung von Flugsimulator-Produkten spezialisiert haben. Ihre Erfahrung umfasst die Arbeit an realen Flugsimulatoren (FNPT Level II und FFS), was sie in die Lage versetzt, hoch realistische Simulationen zu erstellen.
Details zum Projekt
Boeing 737-500: Die Wahl dieses Flugzeugs basiert auf mehreren Faktoren:
- Gleichgewicht von Automation und manuellem Fliegen: Die 737-500 bietet eine Balance, die sowohl für Anfänger als auch für erfahrene Piloten attraktiv ist.
- Relevanz: Das Flugzeug ist noch immer im Einsatz, was es für Simulations-Fans, die nach Authentizität streben, besonders interessant macht.
- Einzigartigkeit: Es gibt keine moderne Version der Boeing 737-500 in den aktuellen Flugsimulatoren, was die Nachfrage erhöht.
Zukünftige Pläne
Die nächsten Pläne umfassen die Implementierung der gesamten “Classic Family” der Boeing 737, darunter die 737-300 und 737-400, sowie “Cargo”-Varianten für alle Versionen. Und das Beste daran: Diese werden nicht als separate Produkte angeboten, sondern als Ergänzungen zum grundlegenden Boeing 737-500 Paket!
Die Entwicklung dieses Projekts hat vor über einem Jahr begonnen, und das Team ist zuversichtlich, dass die Boeing 737-500 Simulation sowohl visuell als auch in der Steuerung realitätsnah und detailliert sein wird.
Hier die originale Pressemitteilung:
For Immediate Release
November 15, 2024
The “Commercial Simulation Systems” Team Introduces the Boeing 737-500 Project for MSFS2020 and MSFS2024!
We are thrilled to announce the development of our latest project for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, soon to be available for MSFS2024. This time, we proudly present the Boeing 737-500—a legendary aircraft that is sure to delight flight simulation enthusiasts.
About Us
“Commercial Simulation Systems” is a community of professionals dedicated to creating cutting-edge products for flight simulators. Our team includes active pilots, programmers, and designers with extensive experience, including those who have worked on real-world flight simulators (FNPT Level II and FFS). We are excited to bring that expertise into the virtual skies, delivering an unparalleled level of realism to your flying experience.
Why the Boeing 737-500?
Perfect balance of automation and manual piloting.
Real-world relevance. This aircraft is still actively flown today, a key detail for those seeking realism.
Uniqueness. Currently, there are no modern versions of this “classic” available in the simulator.
These factors inspired us to begin developing this project over a year ago, and we are confident it will resonate with the simulation community.