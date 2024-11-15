“Commercial Simulation Systems” startet Boeing 737-500 Projekt für MSFS2020 und MSFS2024

For Immediate Release

November 15, 2024

The “Commercial Simulation Systems” Team Introduces the Boeing 737-500 Project for MSFS2020 and MSFS2024!

We are thrilled to announce the development of our latest project for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, soon to be available for MSFS2024. This time, we proudly present the Boeing 737-500—a legendary aircraft that is sure to delight flight simulation enthusiasts.

About Us

“Commercial Simulation Systems” is a community of professionals dedicated to creating cutting-edge products for flight simulators. Our team includes active pilots, programmers, and designers with extensive experience, including those who have worked on real-world flight simulators (FNPT Level II and FFS). We are excited to bring that expertise into the virtual skies, delivering an unparalleled level of realism to your flying experience.

Why the Boeing 737-500?

Perfect balance of automation and manual piloting.

Real-world relevance. This aircraft is still actively flown today, a key detail for those seeking realism.

Uniqueness. Currently, there are no modern versions of this “classic” available in the simulator.

These factors inspired us to begin developing this project over a year ago, and we are confident it will resonate with the simulation community.