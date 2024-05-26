SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW23/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Aerosoft – FS Studio E-Jets 190/195 Freighter MSFS
- Propair Flight Ltd. – YSNF Norfolk Island International MSFS
- Aviacion Española – Hispano Aviación HA-200 / HA220 MSFS
- France VFR – VFR France South-West MSFS
- Cloud Studio – KSWO Stillwater Regional Airport MSFS
- Cat3Dual Studios – KFME Tipton MSFS
- UK2000 Scenery – Leesburg Airport KJYO MSFS
- Aerosoft – 29Palms LGSR Santorini Airport MSFS
- Marine Flightsim – Bacia de Campos Oilfield MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Lite MSFS
- Siamflight – VTBU UTP Utapao Intl Thailand MSFS
- JKTools – Path Tracker MSFS
- RR Simulations – SVVP Valle de la Pascua MSFS
- Aerosoft – FSDG – Teruel XP12/XP11
- Aerosoft – FSDG – Djerba XP12
- Chudoba Design – Jeju International Airport RKPC XP12/11
- Taburet – MeshXP Utah East Nevada W Arizona XP12
- Simlivery – UHD Texture Pack 20 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D/FSX
- Island Scenery – Real Taiwan FSX P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- AzurPoly – OV-10 Bronco MSFS Update v1.1.1
- Pilot’s FSG – Dash 7 MSFS Update v1.65
- Aerosachs – Tecnam P2010 MSFS Update v1.3
- SamScene – Tibet Lhasa Gonggar MSFS Update v1.1
- Aerosoft – FSDG – Sylt P3D V6/V4 Update v1.1
- SXAirportDesign – Birmingham-Shuttlesworth MSFS Update v1.03
- NextGen Simulations – EMB-110 Bandeirante MSFS Update v1.6.2.2405
- Ecuavirtual3D – SECU-Mariscal-La-Mar-2023 MSFS Update v2.3
- NMG Simulations – FAKM Kimberley Airport MSFS Update v3.1.3
- Island Creations – Lanzarote Scenery MSFS Update v1.3
- Simulación Extrema – SAWC El Calafate Airport MSFS Update v1.2
- Simman – Ubon Ratchathani Airport VTUU MSFS Update v1.3
💰 SALES
SIMMARKET Express is the weekly content of the store summarized in a quick listing of the latest products and updates released in the last days so you can have all this information at a glimpse.
www.SIMMARKET.com – Express 2024 June 07
NEWS :
- Aerosoft – FS Studio E-Jets 190/195 Freighter MSFS
- Propair Flight Ltd. – YSNF Norfolk Island International MSFS
- Aviacion Española – Hispano Aviación HA-200 / HA220 MSFS
- France VFR – VFR France South-West MSFS
- Cloud Studio – KSWO Stillwater Regional Airport MSFS
- Cat3Dual Studios – KFME Tipton MSFS
- UK2000 Scenery – Leesburg Airport KJYO MSFS
- Aerosoft – 29Palms LGSR Santorini Airport MSFS
- Marine Flightsim – Bacia de Campos Oilfield MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Lite MSFS
- Siamflight – VTBU UTP Utapao Intl Thailand MSFS
- JKTools – Path Tracker MSFS
- RR Simulations – SVVP Valle de la Pascua MSFS
- Aerosoft – FSDG – Teruel XP12/XP11
- Aerosoft – FSDG – Djerba XP12
- Chudoba Design – Jeju International Airport RKPC XP12/11
- Taburet – MeshXP Utah East Nevada W Arizona XP12
- Simlivery – UHD Texture Pack 20 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D/FSX
- Island Scenery – Real Taiwan FSX P3D
UPDATES :
- AzurPoly – OV-10 Bronco MSFS Update v1.1.1
- Pilot’s FSG – Dash 7 MSFS Update v1.65
- Aerosachs – Tecnam P2010 MSFS Update v1.3
- SamScene – Tibet Lhasa Gonggar MSFS Update v1.1
- Aerosoft – FSDG – Sylt P3D V6/V4 Update v1.1
- SXAirportDesign – Birmingham-Shuttlesworth MSFS Update v1.03
- NextGen Simulations – EMB-110 Bandeirante MSFS Update v1.6.2.2405
- Ecuavirtual3D – SECU-Mariscal-La-Mar-2023 MSFS Update v2.3
- NMG Simulations – FAKM Kimberley Airport MSFS Update v3.1.3
- Island Creations – Lanzarote Scenery MSFS Update v1.3
- Simulación Extrema – SAWC El Calafate Airport MSFS Update v1.2
- Simman – Ubon Ratchathani Airport VTUU MSFS Update v1.3
SALES :
- D-Day 80th Anniversary Sale at SIMMARKET
- Drzewiecki Design 30% OFF MSFS P3D FSX XP US Airports and Landmarks D-Day sale until June 17th
- WingSim up to 50% OFF MSFS P3D Caribbean / Latin American airports until June 26th
- FeelThere 25% OFF MSFS XP P3D All Products until June 10th
- SimDesignsCo up to 40% OFF MSFS P3D Colombian Airports until June 23rd
- Jeppeson2001 35% OFF MSFS Niagara/Victoria Falls and KFFZ Falcon Field until June 21st
- Fly 2 High 25% OFF MSFS until June 10th
- France VFR up to 40% OFF P3D FSX French airports, VFR regions, mesh and AI Traffic pack until June 10th
- Sierrasim Simulation 50% OFF MSFS P3D XP until June 10th
- Hangar Studios 713 25% OFF MSFS Ryan Navion L-17B until June 10th
- Centralsim 50% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Airports in Latin America until June 12th
- AG Sim up to 40% OFF MSFS until June 11th