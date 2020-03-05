Weg mit dem Speicher-Leck: Open Beta-Update

Seit dem Wechsel auf 2.5.6 gab es viel Grummeln in der DCS-Community. Mit ein Grund: Das massive Memory-Leak im Multiplayer im Zusammenhang mit Carrier-Ops. Jetzt haben die Entwickler bei Eagle Dynamics ein neues Update released, das das Speicher-Leck beheben soll – neben weiteren Fixes am Simulator selbst. Wie bei den Open Beta-Updates üblich, wurde auch der Bestands-Content an Modulen und Kampagnen mit diversen Updates versehen. Das Open Beta-Update installiert sich wie immer automatisch per Updater beim Start von DCS.

Change-Log:

DCS World

Updated Chinese localization (fixed crash on file dialog window opening)

MP. Dedicated Server. Static aircraft elevated from the ground – fixed

MP. Dedicated Server. Memory leak using stennis – fixed

MP. Dedicated Server. AAA and SAM will not engage targets until they have passed overhead – fixed

ME. Fixed a bug leading to unauthorized switching of a player’s aircraft to AI

Sound Options. Add “Play Audio While Minimized” option

AI CH-47 not land in user mission – fixed

HOLD not working at waypoint zero for units – fixed.

Input. Clear combination action raised error for axes in Foldable view – fixed

Chat and BDA panel configs moved to the user’s folder for preventing crash in LUA script

DCS AV-8B by RAZBAM

NSEQ routing now enabled EHSD Overlay 1: Air refueling zones enabled (max 3) EHSD Overlay 2: Flight plan route display enabled

ILV cockpit files updated

Fixed issue with the guns firing with a Nozzle angle less than 30 Degrees

Fixed fuel pump keybind issue

Improved nose wheel steering logic

DCS Mirage 2000c by RAZBAM

M-2000C Caucasus Campaign: M05: Flight Lead now waits for player before taxiing



M05: Flight Lead now waits for player before taxiing M05: Flight Lead now waits for player before taxiing M02: fixed issue with F-5s not engaging friendly helos M02: if F5 crashes into the hills before Iranian attack, the mission will no longer fail



Training missions (Caucasus and NTTR): updates to reflect changes to the module

Added kneeboard pages with instructions to each mission

ILV cockpit files updated

Seat height range adjusted

Fixed issue with INS Panel not working after using JVN Switch

DCS JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations

Fixed missing coord in DST page if entered manually

Fixed AKG route points load for rwy/airborne

Fixed campaign 03/04 brief, dialog, triggers

Fixed radio freq init from ME

Fixed DGFT SOI auto following MFCD with RDR AA page

Fixed TOT calc (now is the diff between planned arrival time and estimated arrival time based on current distance/speed)

Added S2 Fwd/Bwd change HSD scale when HSD is SOI

Added ext light device binding

Added T1 master mode device binding

Added T3 speedbrake device binding

Adjust flash light color/brightness

Adjust AKG launch ceil (7500m – 8500m)

Removed rockets from inner pylon

Updated unit payload accordingly

Updated cockpit texture (warning light and panels)

Adjust weapon warhead (802 series, LD10, 701 series)

Adjust SD10 loft

DCS Black Shark 2

Georgian Oil War – Grand Campaign – mission ATO-A-P4.2. Added tigger with removing trees action for tank platoon “G Tank 1”

Tuned autostart script that could not start the second engine at an air temperature above +30 Celsius

The L-140 panel behind the right shoulder has been restored

Corrected EGT needles color

Connector of the laser standby switch will be linked with this switch. No need to click the void space

Corrected engine levers LH RH text

Auto-man switch animation fixed

Weapon panel lamps color fixed

DCS F-16C Viper

Added new F-16C training mission covering CCRP Bombing and CBUs

Added new UFC training mission

Updated TACAN DED Page information in Early Access Guide

DCS F/A-18C Hornet

Updated Flight Manual CN

AIM-120 Rapid fire crash – fixed

DCS A-10C Warthog

Fixed waypoint names for three A-10C instant action missions

Fixed french WP names in MESSAGE TO ALL Triggers

DCS AJS-37 Viggen

Fixed issue where RAT-generator would retract on no weight on wheels instead of gear up.

Fixed duplicate Restart mapping.

Fixed ctd when pressing IRRBFRAMSTEGN (missile step) or IR-SNABBVAL (fast select) when not carrying sidewinders. Also fixed issue when turning off IRRBFRAMSTEGN it would perform another missile-step.

Integrated custom bomb ballistics solver.

Fixed issue where air density was hardcoded but should be calibrated by groundcrew.

Fixed animation of magnetic declination knob.

DCS C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev

Kneeboard is now not visible in the internal view when the pilot is not present.

Moving the front cockpit air diffuser will not hide/show the control stick.

Updated Caucasus cold start QS mission. (Replaced AI C-130 by Yak-52 since it was too large for the parking positions at that airport).

Campaigns

Bf 109 K-4 Jagdflieger Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Bomber formation performance optimizations

Revised Spawning points

Updated P-51D Mustang skins

P-51D Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Bomber formation performance optimizations

Revised Spawning points

Revised climbing waypoints

Updated P-51D Mustang skins

Spitfire IX The Big Show Campaigns by Reflected Simulations