Weg mit dem Speicher-Leck: Open Beta-Update

Seit dem Wechsel auf 2.5.6 gab es viel Grummeln in der DCS-Community. Mit ein Grund: Das massive Memory-Leak im Multiplayer im Zusammenhang mit Carrier-Ops. Jetzt haben die Entwickler bei Eagle Dynamics ein neues Update released, das das Speicher-Leck beheben soll – neben weiteren Fixes am Simulator selbst. Wie bei den Open Beta-Updates üblich, wurde auch der Bestands-Content an Modulen und Kampagnen mit diversen Updates versehen. Das Open Beta-Update installiert sich wie immer automatisch per Updater beim Start von DCS.
Change-Log:
DCS World
- Updated Chinese localization (fixed crash on file dialog window opening)
- MP. Dedicated Server. Static aircraft elevated from the ground – fixed
- MP. Dedicated Server. Memory leak using stennis – fixed
- MP. Dedicated Server. AAA and SAM will not engage targets until they have passed overhead – fixed
- ME. Fixed a bug leading to unauthorized switching of a player’s aircraft to AI
- Sound Options. Add “Play Audio While Minimized” option
- AI CH-47 not land in user mission – fixed
- HOLD not working at waypoint zero for units – fixed.
- Input. Clear combination action raised error for axes in Foldable view – fixed
- Chat and BDA panel configs moved to the user’s folder for preventing crash in LUA script
DCS AV-8B by RAZBAM
- NSEQ routing now enabled
- EHSD Overlay 1: Air refueling zones enabled (max 3)
- EHSD Overlay 2: Flight plan route display enabled
- ILV cockpit files updated
- Fixed issue with the guns firing with a Nozzle angle less than 30 Degrees
- Fixed fuel pump keybind issue
- Improved nose wheel steering logic
DCS Mirage 2000c by RAZBAM
- M-2000C Caucasus Campaign:
- M05: Flight Lead now waits for player before taxiing
- M02: fixed issue with F-5s not engaging friendly helos
- M02: if F5 crashes into the hills before Iranian attack, the mission will no longer fail
- Training missions (Caucasus and NTTR): updates to reflect changes to the module
- Added kneeboard pages with instructions to each mission
- ILV cockpit files updated
- Seat height range adjusted
- Fixed issue with INS Panel not working after using JVN Switch
DCS JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations
- Fixed missing coord in DST page if entered manually
- Fixed AKG route points load for rwy/airborne
- Fixed campaign 03/04 brief, dialog, triggers
- Fixed radio freq init from ME
- Fixed DGFT SOI auto following MFCD with RDR AA page
- Fixed TOT calc (now is the diff between planned arrival time and estimated arrival time based on current distance/speed)
- Added S2 Fwd/Bwd change HSD scale when HSD is SOI
- Added ext light device binding
- Added T1 master mode device binding
- Added T3 speedbrake device binding
- Adjust flash light color/brightness
- Adjust AKG launch ceil (7500m – 8500m)
- Removed rockets from inner pylon
- Updated unit payload accordingly
- Updated cockpit texture (warning light and panels)
- Adjust weapon warhead (802 series, LD10, 701 series)
- Adjust SD10 loft
DCS Black Shark 2
- Georgian Oil War – Grand Campaign – mission ATO-A-P4.2. Added tigger with removing trees action for tank platoon “G Tank 1”
- Tuned autostart script that could not start the second engine at an air temperature above +30 Celsius
- The L-140 panel behind the right shoulder has been restored
- Corrected EGT needles color
- Connector of the laser standby switch will be linked with this switch. No need to click the void space
- Corrected engine levers LH RH text
- Auto-man switch animation fixed
- Weapon panel lamps color fixed
DCS F-16C Viper
- Added new F-16C training mission covering CCRP Bombing and CBUs
- Added new UFC training mission
- Updated TACAN DED Page information in Early Access Guide
DCS F/A-18C Hornet
- Updated Flight Manual CN
- AIM-120 Rapid fire crash – fixed
DCS A-10C Warthog
- Fixed waypoint names for three A-10C instant action missions
- Fixed french WP names in MESSAGE TO ALL Triggers
DCS AJS-37 Viggen
- Fixed issue where RAT-generator would retract on no weight on wheels instead of gear up.
- Fixed duplicate Restart mapping.
- Fixed ctd when pressing IRRBFRAMSTEGN (missile step) or IR-SNABBVAL (fast select) when not carrying sidewinders. Also fixed issue when turning off IRRBFRAMSTEGN it would perform another missile-step.
- Integrated custom bomb ballistics solver.
- Fixed issue where air density was hardcoded but should be calibrated by groundcrew.
- Fixed animation of magnetic declination knob.
DCS C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev
- Kneeboard is now not visible in the internal view when the pilot is not present.
- Moving the front cockpit air diffuser will not hide/show the control stick.
- Updated Caucasus cold start QS mission. (Replaced AI C-130 by Yak-52 since it was too large for the parking positions at that airport).
Campaigns
Bf 109 K-4 Jagdflieger Campaign by Reflected Simulations
- Bomber formation performance optimizations
- Revised Spawning points
- Updated P-51D Mustang skins
P-51D Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign by Reflected Simulations
- Bomber formation performance optimizations
- Revised Spawning points
- Revised climbing waypoints
- Updated P-51D Mustang skins
Spitfire IX The Big Show Campaigns by Reflected Simulations
- Bomber formation performance optimizations
- Revised Spawning points
- Updated P-51D Mustang skins
