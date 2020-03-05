Weg mit dem Speicher-Leck: Open Beta-Update

Aktuell
Seit dem Wechsel auf 2.5.6 gab es viel Grummeln in der DCS-Community. Mit ein Grund: Das massive Memory-Leak im Multiplayer im Zusammenhang mit Carrier-Ops. Jetzt haben die Entwickler bei Eagle Dynamics ein neues Update released, das das Speicher-Leck beheben soll – neben weiteren Fixes am Simulator selbst. Wie bei den Open Beta-Updates üblich, wurde auch der Bestands-Content an Modulen und Kampagnen mit diversen Updates versehen. Das Open Beta-Update installiert sich wie immer automatisch per Updater beim Start von DCS.

Change-Log:

DCS World

  • Updated Chinese localization (fixed crash on file dialog window opening)
  • MP. Dedicated Server. Static aircraft elevated from the ground – fixed
  • MP. Dedicated Server. Memory leak using stennis – fixed
  • MP. Dedicated Server. AAA and SAM will not engage targets until they have passed overhead – fixed
  • ME. Fixed a bug leading to unauthorized switching of a player’s aircraft to AI
  • Sound Options. Add “Play Audio While Minimized” option
  • AI CH-47 not land in user mission – fixed
  • HOLD not working at waypoint zero for units – fixed.
  • Input. Clear combination action raised error for axes in Foldable view – fixed
  • Chat and BDA panel configs moved to the user’s folder for preventing crash in LUA script
DCS AV-8B by RAZBAM

  • NSEQ routing now enabled
    • EHSD Overlay 1: Air refueling zones enabled (max 3)
    • EHSD Overlay 2: Flight plan route display enabled
  • ILV cockpit files updated
  • Fixed issue with the guns firing with a Nozzle angle less than 30 Degrees
  • Fixed fuel pump keybind issue
  • Improved nose wheel steering logic

DCS Mirage 2000c by RAZBAM

  • M-2000C Caucasus Campaign:
    • M05: Flight Lead now waits for player before taxiing
    • M02: fixed issue with F-5s not engaging friendly helos
    • M02: if F5 crashes into the hills before Iranian attack, the mission will no longer fail
  • Training missions (Caucasus and NTTR): updates to reflect changes to the module
  • Added kneeboard pages with instructions to each mission
  • ILV cockpit files updated
  • Seat height range adjusted
  • Fixed issue with INS Panel not working after using JVN Switch

DCS JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations

  • Fixed missing coord in DST page if entered manually
  • Fixed AKG route points load for rwy/airborne
  • Fixed campaign 03/04 brief, dialog, triggers
  • Fixed radio freq init from ME
  • Fixed DGFT SOI auto following MFCD with RDR AA page
  • Fixed TOT calc (now is the diff between planned arrival time and estimated arrival time based on current distance/speed)
  • Added S2 Fwd/Bwd change HSD scale when HSD is SOI
  • Added ext light device binding
  • Added T1 master mode device binding
  • Added T3 speedbrake device binding
  • Adjust flash light color/brightness
  • Adjust AKG launch ceil (7500m – 8500m)
  • Removed rockets from inner pylon
  • Updated unit payload accordingly
  • Updated cockpit texture (warning light and panels)
  • Adjust weapon warhead (802 series, LD10, 701 series)
  • Adjust SD10 loft

DCS Black Shark 2

  • Georgian Oil War – Grand Campaign – mission ATO-A-P4.2. Added tigger with removing trees action for tank platoon “G Tank 1”
  • Tuned autostart script that could not start the second engine at an air temperature above +30 Celsius
  • The L-140 panel behind the right shoulder has been restored
  • Corrected EGT needles color
  • Connector of the laser standby switch will be linked with this switch. No need to click the void space
  • Corrected engine levers LH RH text
  • Auto-man switch animation fixed
  • Weapon panel lamps color fixed

DCS F-16C Viper

  • Added new F-16C training mission covering CCRP Bombing and CBUs
  • Added new UFC training mission
  • Updated TACAN DED Page information in Early Access Guide

DCS F/A-18C Hornet

  • Updated Flight Manual CN
  • AIM-120 Rapid fire crash – fixed

DCS A-10C Warthog

  • Fixed waypoint names for three A-10C instant action missions
  • Fixed french WP names in MESSAGE TO ALL Triggers

DCS AJS-37 Viggen

  • Fixed issue where RAT-generator would retract on no weight on wheels instead of gear up.
  • Fixed duplicate Restart mapping.
  • Fixed ctd when pressing IRRBFRAMSTEGN (missile step) or IR-SNABBVAL (fast select) when not carrying sidewinders. Also fixed issue when turning off IRRBFRAMSTEGN it would perform another missile-step.
  • Integrated custom bomb ballistics solver.
  • Fixed issue where air density was hardcoded but should be calibrated by groundcrew.
  • Fixed animation of magnetic declination knob.

DCS C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev

  • Kneeboard is now not visible in the internal view when the pilot is not present.
  • Moving the front cockpit air diffuser will not hide/show the control stick.
  • Updated Caucasus cold start QS mission. (Replaced AI C-130 by Yak-52 since it was too large for the parking positions at that airport).

 

Campaigns

Bf 109 K-4 Jagdflieger Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Bomber formation performance optimizations
  • Revised Spawning points
  • Updated P-51D Mustang skins

P-51D Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Bomber formation performance optimizations
  • Revised Spawning points
  • Revised climbing waypoints
  • Updated P-51D Mustang skins

Spitfire IX The Big Show Campaigns by Reflected Simulations

  • Bomber formation performance optimizations
  • Revised Spawning points
  • Updated P-51D Mustang skins

