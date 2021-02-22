Was Neues auf die Ohren für GSX

Das GROUND SERVICES SOUND PACK kurz GSS ist in der Version 3 erschienen. Nick Kidd hat in Zusammenarbeit mit einigen anderen aus der Community Austausch Sounds für die Ground Services X (kurz GSX+GSXv2) von FS Dreamteam erstellt und bietet diese als Freeware an.

Nach dem ausführen einer kleinen Setup Datei sucht das Programm nach einer existierenden Version von GSX und bietet dann an, die GSX eigenen Sounds durch neue, authentischere Sounds zu ersetzen. Das ist auch der Grund, warum man diese Prozedur nach jedem FSDT Live Update wiederholen muss.

Hier das Changelog: