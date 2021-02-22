Was Neues auf die Ohren für GSX

Das GROUND SERVICES SOUND PACK kurz GSS ist in der Version 3 erschienen. Nick Kidd hat in Zusammenarbeit mit einigen anderen aus der Community Austausch Sounds für die Ground Services X (kurz GSX+GSXv2) von FS Dreamteam erstellt und bietet diese als Freeware an.
Nach dem ausführen einer kleinen Setup Datei sucht das Programm nach einer existierenden Version von GSX und bietet dann an, die GSX eigenen Sounds durch neue, authentischere Sounds zu ersetzen. Das ist auch der Grund, warum man diese Prozedur nach jedem FSDT Live Update wiederholen muss.
Hier das Changelog:
- v3.0 New installer supports GSX regional variations and reinstallation of supplied voice sets. Ramp boarding sound variants and baggage ground handler audio have been deleted. Sound suppression user options have been removed. New voice sets with re-worked audio.
- v2.01 Installer turns off unwanted engine sound for ground services in P3D
- v2.0 Sound rework on all voice audio. Added installer application. Add Additional UK and US voice sets.
- v1.4 Modified engine start audio. Added additional European voice set. Amended installation instructions.
- v1.3 Added replacement truck engine sounds for service vehicles, buses, catering vehicles and tug, catering trolley. Added audio for baggage handling completion. Please note that the fuel truck audio remains the same at this time (sounds like an idling GA aircraft?!). As yet, I have no idea where this sound comes from (if you delete the “sounds directory” completely, this sound remains.
Amended installation instructions.
- v1.2 Added 2 alternative boarding/deboarding sound sets
Changed installation method
Removal of engine whine on “Start at your discretion” audio