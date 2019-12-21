Vitoria (LEVT) für X-Plane 11 ist erschienen

Aerosoft hat den Flughafen Vitoria ( LEVT) für X-Plane 11 released.
Der Airport der baskischen Hauptstadt wird vornehmlich von Frachtairlines angeflogen und ist vom Frachtvolumen her, der viertgrößte Airport des Landes. Vitoria hat eine Bahn mit einer Länge von 3500m und ist somit die längste und am besten ausgestattete Runway im Baskenland.
Die Hauptfeatures des Airports sind :
- 750 square kilometers of 1 meter per pixel ortho-imagery, with dynamic snow when the temperature is below 0 degrees
- 30 cm per pixel orthoimagery inside the airport
- 5-10 cm per pixel hand-crafted orthoimagery in the car parkings
- PBR implementation (Buildings and ground textures)
- High-resolution building textures with baked in ambient occlusion (and PBR)
- Custom vegetation for the entire ortho
- 3D vegetation inside the airport itself
- Custom autogen for the villages of Estarrona, Gereña, and Antezana de Foronda
- X-Plane’s default ground services
- Custom weather effects
- Custom rain effects
- If it is raining when loading the airport, rain overlay will appear
- Custom snow effects
- When the temperature is below 0 degrees, the default orthophotos will be replaced with snowed orthophotos; in addition to that, rain overlay will be replaced with snow overlay
Vitoria ist ab sofort im Simmarket für regulär 21,96€ zu haben , es gibt aber bis zum 29.12. ein Sale- Angebot für 16,47€.
Sieht zweifelsohne hübsch aus, aber ich bleibe bei meiner Meinung, welche ich schon im Malaga-Post weiter unten geäußert habe :
“Ich würde mir wünschen, dass aerosoft sich mehr um die innerdeutschen Flughäfen, Flugplätze und Verkehrslandeplätze kümmert….Da ist noch mächtig Luft nach oben vorhanden.”
Aerosoft ist nur der Publisher, aber nicht der Entwickler. Aerosoft hat somit keine eigene Teams die die Szenerien erstellen.