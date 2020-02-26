Verticalsim – neue Infos zu KTPA

Das Verticalsim an Tampa [KTPA] für X-Plane arbeitet ist bekannt. Heute wurde nun die Preisgestaltung sowie die Features der kommenden Szenerie veröffentlicht. So wird Tampa für 24,99$ auf den Markt kommen, was etwas höher ausfällt als andere Szenerien. Dies wird mit der langen Entwicklungszeit und der implementierten Feature begründet. Auch ist noch kein Releasedatum bekannt. Auf dem neu erstellten Discord Channel von Verticalsim könnt ihr weitere Screenshots entdecken: https://discord.gg/m66K7Ae

Features

-SAM plugin (for jetways)

-Super high res (0.5ft) orthoimagery covering up till the airport boundaries (highest commercial grade imagery you can get on the market)

-Custom hand-built mesh (with Ortho4XP patch), and compatibility with ORBX TrueEarth Florida (VStates users already have this built in and will need to not install mesh)

-High res models of many of the areas landmarks (such as downtown, Rocky Point, International Plaza, etc.)

-Ground-traffic (all the monorails on economy garage and terminal sides), car traffic, airport ground traffic, ramp workers, etc.

-PBR implementation where possible

-Realistic night lighting matching real life imagery taken at the airport

-Support/free updates as the real airport receives them

-World Traffic 3/Traffic Global compatibility with included taxi routes