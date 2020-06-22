Update: CaptainSim 767 geht auf Version 0.98

CaptainSim haben ein neues Update für ihre Umsetzung der 767-300ER veröffentlicht. Das Addon geht damit auf Version 0.98. Das Update bringt jetzt auch ein neues Außenmodell mit einer neuen Tierkonfiguration samt passendem Paintkit. Die CaptainSim 767 gibt es derzeit als zu einem reduzierten Preis für 100 Dollar direkt bei Captain Sim.

Changelog:

New features:

– 4+4-door configuration models.

– 4+4-door repaint kit.

– Animated gear doors on the top of the wing.

– Simplified exterior models option for low end computers.

– Optional nose probes.

– ACE updated.

Fixed:

– When performing a cruise climb, the higher MCP altitude is copied into the scratchpad correctly, but on cruise descent, the lower MCP altitude is not copied at all.

– Fuel Flow on the lower engine display is always shown in LBS, even with KG selected in the FMC Menu.

– CTD on some computes.

– Right strobe light for non-winglet variant.

– Nose gear torsion links position.

– Fuel cutoff switches RICH option removed.

– White nav lighs ground reflection.

– Manual updated.