UK2000 meldet sich erneut zum MSFS

vermeldet auf Facebook, dass es ein hohes Maß an Komplexität bei der Entwicklung von Szenerien für den MSFS gibt, die dringend reduziert werden muss, da die Entwickler sich mit zu vielen Problemen beschäftigen muss. Wenn man in die Beitragshistorie schaut, könnte man den Eindruck bekommen, dies sei eine UK2000 Kolumne. UK2000, dass es ein hohes Maß an Komplexität bei der Entwicklung von Szenerien für den MSFS gibt, die dringend reduziert werden muss, da die Entwickler sich mit zu vielen Problemen beschäftigen muss.

[…] We’re currently not making any new airport scenery because most of our time is spent dealing with these variations and issues. […] Facebook UK2000

Dies sei sicher darin begründet, dass der MSFS neu ist, aber scheint es so, als würde es oft auch einen Rückschritt geben. Derzeit gibt es die Szenerien mit und ohne statische Flugzeuge, da der Microsoft Store sie nicht anders einbinden lässt.

Es wird in Kürze weitere Änderungen aufgrund besserer Kenntnisse und der Übereinstimmung mit dem MS Store/SDK geben:

Typänderung von ‘Core’ auf ‘Scenery’.

AI-Parken von ‘Ramp’ zu ‘Gate’ (dies geschah aufgrund einer alten SDK-Beschränkung).

Entfernen aller Approach-Daten aus der AFD-Datei, da dies zu einigen Abstürzen führen kann.

Änderung der Produktnamen im Community-Ordner, um der offiziellen MS-Methode zu folgen. Wenn die Produkte aktualisiert werden, muss der alte Ordnername und die Common Library entfernt werden. Facebook Originalpost:

***MSFS UPDATE***

Things have become overly complex in the past year, with a learning curve for MSFS and other issues. If we’re to carry on as airport designers, this complexity has to stop. We’re currently not making any new airport scenery because most of our time is spent dealing with these variations and issues. Some of these are just because MSFS is new, but at times we feel we are going backwards. We need to make everything more simple and streamline.

For MSFS work, we will have to stop having two versions. One with and one without static. This is not possible on the MS store, it’s also not possible to have a separate common library, so all objects will have to be in the airport product . The airport will still have none airliner static (Light aircraft and BizJets) in places that do not effect AI parking and users will have to accept this limitation and one size fits all method.

There will be other changes shortly due to better knowledge and compliance with the MS store/SDK.

Type change from ‘Core’ to ‘Scenery’.

AI parking from Ramp to Gate (this was due to a old SDK restriction).

Removing all Approach data from the AFD file, as this may be causing some crashes.

Product name change in Community folder to follow official MS method.