TropicalSim aktualisieren São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport

Ein Urgestein im Flusi ist vor Weihnachten für PREPAR3D v5 aktualisiert worden. Der Airport mit dem ICAO SGBR wurde nun an das aktuelle Layout angepasst (neues Terminal und Baustellen) und auch dynamic Lights hinzugefügt. Der eine der Vorgänger Versionen gekauft hat, kann ab knapp 11 EUR upgraden. Neukunden können den Airport im simMarket für knapp 24 EUR erstehen.

Welcome to São Paulo, one of the world’s largest cities. Welcome to Guarulhos Airport, Brazil’s main airport, located 25 kilometers from downtown São Paulo. The airport has recently opened a beautiful glass terminal which now hosts most international flights. There are over 40 airlines operating at the airport, with flights to 23 countries and over 100 cities in Brazil and the world.