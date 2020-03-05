TechnoBrain released Yao/Osaka (RJOY)

Neues aus Japan: Die Entwickler von TechnoBrain haben ihre Umsetzung von Yao (RJOY) released. Der kleine Regional- und Charter-Flughafen in Osaka funktioniert laut Designer auf allen Plattformen von FSX bis P3D4. Bis zum 19. März gibt es die Szenerie im Simmarket für circa 31 Euro, danach für 42 Euro. Die Entwickler haben bei diesem Release nicht nur um den Flugplatz gekümmert: Auch die Stadt von Osaka sind ein Bestandteil des 179 MB großen Downloads.
Hier noch ein Auszug der Features:
- Extremely realistic airport
- Excellent night techniques, realistic runway lighting according to official documents of the airport
- Pseudo shadows
- Add general aviation AI traffic
- Add landmark buildings
- Add enhanced ground texture and autogen buildings and vegetation
- Road traffic
- Add dynamic lighting to all apron lights. P3DV4 only (User option)
- Version for FSX/FSX SE/P3Dv2/P3Dv3/P3Dv4
- Functionality verified: Orbx FTX Global BASE Pack ver.1.40
