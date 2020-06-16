Tampa (KTPA) von VerticalSim erschienen

Die Designer von VerticalSim haben ihre Umsetzung des Flughafens Tampa (KTPA) veröffentlicht. Den Flughafen in Florida gibt es ab sofort für 27 Dollar direkt bei Vertical Simulations. Damit der Flugplatz in vollem Umfang nutzbar ist, muss ebenfalls die Freeware SAM (Scenery Animation Manager) installiert sein.
Features:
- 2020 Airport layout
- High-resolution textures taken with high-res cameras
- Surrounding Autogen Hand Placed
- High Resolution PBR Ground Textures
- Sam Custom High detailed jetways (specific per airline and airside)
- Compatibility with VStates Florida and ORBX True Earth Florida
- Freeware Downtown Tampa optional
- Animated car traffic, monorails, SkyConnect (using groundTraffic plugin)
- Thousands of handplaced tree types (palms, oaks, spruce, etc.)
- Baked Ambient Occlusion
- Animated Ground Traffic Vehicles
- Taxi Networks and OPS File for World Traffic 3 and Traffic Global
- 3D Airport Vehicles
- Custom Mesh
- Easy Installation
- Highly Optimized
- 3D Grass
- High-res 0.5ft/Color Graded Satellite Imagery
- HDR Lighting
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar