Surprise: iFly Boeing 737NG für P3Dv5

Sehr lange war es recht still um die iFly 737. Nun ist eine Version für P3Dv5.2 erschienen, welches die 737-800 und 737-900 mit Standard wing, Blended winglet, Scimitar winglet und Eye Brow Option enthält. Der Flieger wurde wohl für P3Dv5 optimiert und benutzt DX12, PBR, Dynamic Lights, usw.
Zu haben für knapp 70 USD, wobei Kunden der Vorgängerversionen einen Rabatt bekommen.
Upgrades From Previous Editions
- Supports Prepar3D v5.2+
- Uses DirectX 12
- Built around Enhanced Atmospherics (TrueSky)
- All New High Definition Virtual Cockpit models.
- Full PBR materials Virtual cockpit based on the P3D v5.2 changes.
- All New High Definition External models including Scimitar Winglets and much more.
- New Click spot logic – mouse interaction with panels.
- Ultra-High Definition Textures and Display Units in the Virtual Cockpit – VR compatible.
- New Dynamic Lighting system for the Virtual Cockpit (works anytime, day or night).
- Ultra-Resolution PBR material textures for the External Models.
- Comm Radios supports 8.33KHz frequency spacing.
- New Dynamic Lighting system and Effects for External Models, supporting PBR & non-PBR surface materials.
- New Immersive Audio Engine sounds (pilot view orientated).
- New iFly developed Engine sound core system (engine sound & tone will change based on thrust, altitude & air density).
- New fully Immersive Audio Cockpit sounds.
- Electronic Flight Bag with Navigraph Terminal Charts integration. Requires Navigraph subscription https://navigraph.com/home
- Cabin Light intensity control.
- New Collimated HUD.
- Other general improvements.
Standard Features
Dozens of features make up this product.
FMS
- Winds aloft forecast, manual entries.
- Conditional waypoints for SIDS/STARS/Approaches.
- Fly-by and Fly-over waypoints for SIDS/STARS/Approaches.
- Accurate Cost Index calculations for LRC/ECON speeds
- Horizontal and vertical navigation.
- User defined and conditional waypoints.
- Sid/star and navdata custom database.
- ETA and Fuel prediction.
- All pages and menus are implemented.
- Color display.
- Maintenance pages.
- Custom CDU Font
- SIMU menu.
Autopilot
- Realistic Autopilot Flight Director System with Autothrottle System.
- Autothrottle (A/T) Engaged Mode:
- N1 – MCP SPD
- GA – THR HLD
- Retard – ARM
- FMC SPD
- Roll Mode:
- HDG SEL – LNAV
- VOR/LOC
- Pitch Mode
- TO/GA – G/S
- V/S – FLARE
- MCP SPD – VNAV SPD
- ALT/ACQ – VNAV PTH
- ALT HOLD – VNAV ALT
- Leg Types:
- Track to Fix
- Direct to Fix
- Arc to Fix
- Course to Fix
- Radius to Fix
- Heading
- With left and right Flight Director.
- Cross-bar or single cue flight director.
- Two individual flight control computers (FCCs).
- Fully simulated AFDS Status Annunciation.
- Pitch/Roll CWS with a CMD Engage Switch Selected.
- Activation of mouse wheel for easier MCP windows settings.
Exterior Model
- Base Pack Includes 737-800 and 737-900 Variants
- 3DS Max Model
- PBR Materials
- Realistic control surfaces.
- Working elevator power.
- Realistic flight spoilers and ground spoilers.
- Working autoslat.
- Nozzle valve animation.
- Working APU doors.
- Entry & cargo doors with corresponding cockpit light.
- High quality livery textures.
- Wing movement & flexing.
- Realistic Engine Reversers.
Virtual Cockpit
- Gauges fully functional and clickable. Every switch, knob, lever is modeled in 3D and animated.
- Animated windows, Wipers(two speeds) and more.
- Superb instrument lightning at night.
- Modeled circuit breaker panel.
- Manual Gear Extension.
- Electronic Flight bag.
- PBR Materials.
Systems
- Fully simulated Inertial Reference System.
- Terrain Radar
- Display type (PFD/ND or EFIS).
- VSD system.
- NAV1/2 receiver with working AUTO/MAN mode.
- Realistic Ground proximity Warning System.
- Cabin pressurization gauge & logic fully implemented.
- Flap load relief protection and autoslats logic.
- New failures.
- Aural alert.
- Simulation of Left and Right EFIS.
- Full TCAS logic (with traffic display on EHSI).
- 2D Panel supports widescreen monitors.
- Hundreds of programable key assignments
- You have the ability to operate both captain and first officers ND’s in different modes together while in 2D widescreen and in the virtual cockpit .
- Weather Radar (Active Sky for P3D Required)
- Predictive Winshear (Active Sky for P3D Required)
- Winds aloft forecast (Active Sky for P3D required)
Miscellaneous
- With engine CFM567b: 18/20/22/24/26/27.
- Interactive Configuration Manager.
- Many custom configuration options.
- Detailed operation manual,tutorial and QRH included.
- Aircraft performance calculated directly from flight model parameters.
- New very smooth GDI+ based LCD displays units.
- With sound package.
- More than 4000 SIDs/STARs included.
- Ground support and push back.
- Free liveries via the public Flight1 Library System.
Wahnsinn, die fand ich im FS9 schon besser als die PMDG….