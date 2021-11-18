Surprise: iFly Boeing 737NG für P3Dv5

Sehr lange war es recht still um die iFly 737. Nun ist eine Version für P3Dv5.2 erschienen, welches die 737-800 und 737-900 mit Standard wing, Blended winglet, Scimitar winglet und Eye Brow Option enthält. Der Flieger wurde wohl für P3Dv5 optimiert und benutzt DX12, PBR, Dynamic Lights, usw.

Zu haben für knapp 70 USD, wobei Kunden der Vorgängerversionen einen Rabatt bekommen.

Upgrades From Previous Editions

Supports Prepar3D v5.2+

Uses DirectX 12

Built around Enhanced Atmospherics (TrueSky)

All New High Definition Virtual Cockpit models.

Full PBR materials Virtual cockpit based on the P3D v5.2 changes.

All New High Definition External models including Scimitar Winglets and much more.

New Click spot logic – mouse interaction with panels.

Ultra-High Definition Textures and Display Units in the Virtual Cockpit – VR compatible.

New Dynamic Lighting system for the Virtual Cockpit (works anytime, day or night).

Ultra-Resolution PBR material textures for the External Models.

Comm Radios supports 8.33KHz frequency spacing.

New Dynamic Lighting system and Effects for External Models, supporting PBR & non-PBR surface materials.

New Immersive Audio Engine sounds (pilot view orientated).

New iFly developed Engine sound core system (engine sound & tone will change based on thrust, altitude & air density).

New fully Immersive Audio Cockpit sounds.

Electronic Flight Bag with Navigraph Terminal Charts integration. Requires Navigraph subscription https://navigraph.com/home

Cabin Light intensity control.

New Collimated HUD.

Other general improvements.

Standard Features

Dozens of features make up this product.

FMS

Winds aloft forecast, manual entries.

Conditional waypoints for SIDS/STARS/Approaches.

Fly-by and Fly-over waypoints for SIDS/STARS/Approaches.

Accurate Cost Index calculations for LRC/ECON speeds

Horizontal and vertical navigation.

User defined and conditional waypoints.

Sid/star and navdata custom database.

ETA and Fuel prediction.

All pages and menus are implemented.

Color display.

Maintenance pages.

Custom CDU Font

SIMU menu.

Autopilot

Realistic Autopilot Flight Director System with Autothrottle System.

Autothrottle (A/T) Engaged Mode:

N1 – MCP SPD

GA – THR HLD

Retard – ARM

FMC SPD

Roll Mode:

HDG SEL – LNAV

VOR/LOC

Pitch Mode

TO/GA – G/S

V/S – FLARE

MCP SPD – VNAV SPD

ALT/ACQ – VNAV PTH

ALT HOLD – VNAV ALT

Leg Types :

: Track to Fix

Direct to Fix

Arc to Fix

Course to Fix

Radius to Fix

Heading

With left and right Flight Director.

Cross-bar or single cue flight director.

Two individual flight control computers (FCCs).

Fully simulated AFDS Status Annunciation.

Pitch/Roll CWS with a CMD Engage Switch Selected.

Activation of mouse wheel for easier MCP windows settings.

Exterior Model

Base Pack Includes 737-800 and 737-900 Variants

3DS Max Model

PBR Materials

Realistic control surfaces.

Working elevator power.

Realistic flight spoilers and ground spoilers.

Working autoslat.

Nozzle valve animation.

Working APU doors.

Entry & cargo doors with corresponding cockpit light.

High quality livery textures.

Wing movement & flexing.

Realistic Engine Reversers.

Virtual Cockpit

Gauges fully functional and clickable. Every switch, knob, lever is modeled in 3D and animated.

Animated windows, Wipers(two speeds) and more.

Superb instrument lightning at night.

Modeled circuit breaker panel.

Manual Gear Extension.

Electronic Flight bag.

PBR Materials.

Systems

Fully simulated Inertial Reference System.

Terrain Radar

Display type (PFD/ND or EFIS).

VSD system.

NAV1/2 receiver with working AUTO/MAN mode.

Realistic Ground proximity Warning System.

Cabin pressurization gauge & logic fully implemented.

Flap load relief protection and autoslats logic.

New failures.

Aural alert.

Simulation of Left and Right EFIS.

Full TCAS logic (with traffic display on EHSI).

2D Panel supports widescreen monitors.

Hundreds of programable key assignments

You have the ability to operate both captain and first officers ND’s in different modes together while in 2D widescreen and in the virtual cockpit .

Weather Radar (Active Sky for P3D Required)

Predictive Winshear (Active Sky for P3D Required)

Winds aloft forecast (Active Sky for P3D required)

Miscellaneous