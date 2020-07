Statement zum SDK des FS2020 von UK2000

We don’t have any products ready yet, but we do hope to start porting some in the next month, providing there is enough SDK to do it. Customers need to understand that MSFS2020 is not a simple sim change like P3D V4 to P3D V5, or even FS2004 to FSX. The move to MSFS2020 is more like Windows to Linux, it is totally different in every way. We’ve had some users say that their FSX scenery will work in MSFS2020, absolutely it will NOT work. MSFS2020 uses a new model format, new AFD structures and a new terrain system, even the tools and workflow is different.