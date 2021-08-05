Soll fix erscheinen: ein Fix für’s Fix

Asobo hat einen weiteren Hotfix für den MSFS angekündigt. Nach der Veröffentlichung des SimUpdate 5 gabe es “einiges Feedback” das man nun adressieren werde, so “Jummivana” im Flightsimulator Forum. Das Hotfix könnte schon am Freitag erscheinen und wird unter anderem folgende Themen beinhalten:
- Volumetric Lighting is Missing – This was a shader bug and will be addressed in the upcoming hotfix.
- LOD Popping and Stutter when Camera Panning – PC Simmers with graphics set to Ultra will experience this when panning the camera around very quickly. We are working on a new option that will allow you to customize how much off-screen scenery will be cached. We are aiming for this to be released on August 24th (World Update 6).
- Low Resolution Ground Texture – This is a bug introduced when we fixed tree draw distance from high latitudes and will be addressed in the upcoming hotfix.
- CTDs – We are currently investigating and are planning on several fixes for World Update 6.
- Washed out Graphics and Cloud Appearance – Attempted improvements to the cloud appearance introduced an overexposure of the world. This will be addressed in the upcoming hotfix. We are planning on a brightness slider for an upcoming Sim Update to allow visual customization of your sim.
- Aerosoft CRJ – We have found and fixed a bug in an open-source math library that is part of Web Assembly [wasi-libc] which was part of the CRJ and has been resolved. A new package will be made available in the next few days.
- ATC Incorrect Altitude – The pressure altitude has been brought in line with the new altimeter simulation and ATC should no longer ask you to get to your current altitude if you’re already there. This is addressed in the hotfix. Further improvements to the altimeter and ambient pressure system will be coming in World Update 6.
- Temperature Spikes – The previous hotfix did not fix all cases of the issue. This is being addressed in the upcoming hotfix.