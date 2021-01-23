So viel Liebe an einem Tag – ORBX bringt Paris für den MSFS

Wer die Wahl hat, hat die Qual. So geht es nun auch den MSFS Piloten, denn nach Prealsoft hat nun auch OBRX “Landmarks Paris City Pack” veröffentlicht. Für ca. 10 EUR im ORBX Shop.
Features
- 15 high-detail custom landmarks including Notre Dame, Panthéon, The Centre Pompidou, École Militaire, and Église Saint-Sulpice
- 200 medium-detail custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance
- External night lighting for all default landmark objects, including Tour Eiffel, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, Sacre Coeur, and Grand Palais
- Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how our custom landmarks sit within the simulator’s terrain
- Flattening of the Seine River and correcting riverbank heights
- Custom orthoimagery patches across the city to cover the blurred-out military areas in the default simulator