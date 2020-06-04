Simtoolkitpro erhält weiteres Update

Für viele Nutzer ist ProjectFly ein beliebtes Tool um Flüge aufzuzeichnen, sie vorzubereiten und mit Hilfe von Overlays auf Twitch zu streamen. Seit längerer Zeit gibt es ein nützliches Tool, das ähnlliche Features verspricht und kostenlos verfügbar ist: Simtoolkitpro, eine kompakte Anwendung, die als Mischung aus EFB, Logbook und Flight Companion agiert. Jetzt ist auf Facebook zu lesen, dass das Tool viele neue Features erhalten wird und damit bald auf Version 0.6 geht.
So its been a while since i’ve managed to stream or post any real update so heres a fairly sizeable one. The confirmed feature list for 0.6. Im hoping to start limited testing of the update late next week with a view to have it out as soon as I can in a stable state to everyone. This may not even be an exhaustive list!
Confirmed 0.6 Features
– New data storage system
Data now stored in a single file database, improves speed and compatibility with online sync system
– Online account and sync/backup
– XP11 Linux Plugin
Still struggling with a Mac XP11 plugin but we’ll get there
– Mac and Linux STKP Client
Official releases of the STKP client for Mac and Linux
– Streaming Overlay Designer
Fully customise the streaming overlay with variables, custom CSS and custom code
– Internal App Server
Will allow web access to your OFP and flight data from any mobile/tablet device on the same network
– New Website
Full new website for STKP including account area with instant data export and account management including deletion
– SimConnect server
Alternative to FSUIPC server in use at the moment, will become the default client, FSUIPC will still be available
– Huge Performance increase in RAM usage
Around 40% drop in used RAM by removing a lot of information from immediate storage
– Multi computer account sync
– Diversion/Alternate Support
– Automated fuel tracking and recording with flight logs
– Automated log completion based on improved sim integration
– Improved scenery detection for P3D
– Map 2 will be the default map, Map 1 will still be available in settings
– STKP Charts
ChartFox replacement/alternative as reversion in core modules means ChartFox will no longer work. More to come on this later
– Random flight generator
Select an aircraft in your fleet, then a duration and STKP will find a matching flight (can be filtered by scenery owned too)
Other Features/Fixes
– Dispatcher now shows units and OFP type without having to dig into the advanced table
– Custom twitch commands for the bot
– Improved performance on logs/fleet
– Probably a crap load more fixes here too before it ships but ive been busy!
Simtoolkitpro funktioniert mit P3D und X-Plane und ist kostenlos auf folgender Seite erhältlich: https://simtoolkitpro.co.uk/
