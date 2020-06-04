Simtoolkitpro erhält weiteres Update

So its been a while since i’ve managed to stream or post any real update so heres a fairly sizeable one. The confirmed feature list for 0.6. Im hoping to start limited testing of the update late next week with a view to have it out as soon as I can in a stable state to everyone. This may not even be an exhaustive list!

Confirmed 0.6 Features

– New data storage system

Data now stored in a single file database, improves speed and compatibility with online sync system

– Online account and sync/backup

– XP11 Linux Plugin

Still struggling with a Mac XP11 plugin but we’ll get there

– Mac and Linux STKP Client

Official releases of the STKP client for Mac and Linux

– Streaming Overlay Designer

Fully customise the streaming overlay with variables, custom CSS and custom code

– Internal App Server

Will allow web access to your OFP and flight data from any mobile/tablet device on the same network

– New Website

Full new website for STKP including account area with instant data export and account management including deletion

– SimConnect server

Alternative to FSUIPC server in use at the moment, will become the default client, FSUIPC will still be available

– Huge Performance increase in RAM usage

Around 40% drop in used RAM by removing a lot of information from immediate storage

– Multi computer account sync

– Diversion/Alternate Support

– Automated fuel tracking and recording with flight logs

– Automated log completion based on improved sim integration

– Improved scenery detection for P3D

– Map 2 will be the default map, Map 1 will still be available in settings

– STKP Charts

ChartFox replacement/alternative as reversion in core modules means ChartFox will no longer work. More to come on this later

– Random flight generator

Select an aircraft in your fleet, then a duration and STKP will find a matching flight (can be filtered by scenery owned too)

Other Features/Fixes

– Dispatcher now shows units and OFP type without having to dig into the advanced table

– Custom twitch commands for the bot

– Improved performance on logs/fleet

– Probably a crap load more fixes here too before it ships but ive been busy!