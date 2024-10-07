SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW40/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- SimBitWorld – A Grand Tour
- REX Game Studios – REX Atmos for MSFS
- Just Flight – Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Bonanza for MSFS
- Just Flight – Steam Gauge Overhaul Analog Baron for MSFS
- BRsimDesigns – AA-5B Tiger for MSFS
- iniBuilds – Johannesburg FAOR for MSFS
- KiwiFlightSim Limited – NZHK Hokitika Airport for MSFS
- HALUA6683 – MudanjiangHailang ZYMD for MSFS
- Pearl Simulations 2 – KWYS West Yellowstone Airport for MSFS
- Devinci – KROC Rochester Airport for MSFS
- DFFlyer Direct – Detroit & Windsor City Landmarks for MSFS
- Bijan Habashi – Earth FX V1.0 by Bijan for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Global Landings Middle East for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – B787-10 NA Premium Livery Pack for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – EcoSoundscapes for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – A320Neo V2 NA Premium Livery for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – B787-10 European Premium Pack for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Explore: Australia for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Global Landings North Africa for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Global Landings Southern Africa for MSFS
- PSDH Sceneries – SBCG Intl. Airport and Landmarks for MSFS
- SkySonic – iFly Boeing 737 MAX Fine-Tuned Soundpack for P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Hifi Tech – Active Sky FS MSFS Update B9019
- Flysimware – Sierra C24R MSFS20 Update v1.1.3
- MK Studios – LEZL Sevilla Airport MSFS v1.2.1
- Roland Laborie – A 400M MSFS v4
- Project Coastline Team – Italian Coastline MSFS Update 3.0.6
- IndiaFoxtEcho – Tornado MSFS Update v1.0.5
- Flightbeam Studios – KSFO San Francisco Captain Edition MSFS Update v1.2
- BRsimDesigns – AA-5B Tiger MSFS20 Update v1.10
- FlightSim Studio AG – E-Jets 170/175 and 190/195 MSFS Update 0.9.32
- Aerosoft – FlightSim Studio B727 Freighter MSFS Update v1.0.5
- Lionheart Creations – Trinidad TB-21 GT MSFS Edition
- Just Flight – Air Hauler 2 MSFS v3.0.1.3
- Just Flight – Air Hauler 2 X-Plane 11 (Windows Only) v3.0.1.3
- Just Flight – Air Hauler 2 FSX P3D v3.0.1.3
SALES 💰