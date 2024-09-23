SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW38/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Jetstream Designs – Geneva LSGG for MSFS20
- Bijan Habashi – 4 Season Pack V8 – Earth FX Edition for MSFS20
- DominicDesignTeam – KBNA Nashville Intl Airport for MSFS20
- vFlyteAir – Piper Twin PA-30 for MSFS20
- WF Scenery Studio – Shanghai Hongqiao ZSSS for MSFS20
- Spinoza – KRDD Redding Regional Airport for MSFS20
- FSformosa – Rora Aguni Airport Japan for MSFS20
- IronSim – England Historical Landmarks for MSFS20
- IronSim – AbuDhabi Highrise Pack Landmarks for MSFS20
- FSXcenery – KMVN Mt Vernon Outland Airport for MSFS
- Tuwaiq Designs – Dammam Landmarks for MSFS20
- RKbridger – Austria Danube Bridges for MSFS20
- Skylane Designs – PG | Grand Santi (SOGS) for MSFS20
- Richer Simulations – RWY26 MWCL for XP11/12
- Quintanas Studios – Buffalo, NY Day/Night V2 for XP12/11
- Colombian Virtual Design – Santiago Vila Girardot SKGI for XP11/12
- Mango Studios – Mango Studios 737-300 Sound Pack for XP11/12
- SkySonic – FSLabs Airbus A320X Fine-Tuned SoundPack for P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- MK Studios – LaGuardia KLGA for MSFS Update v1.0.3
- Drzewiecki Design – EPWA Warsaw Chopin for MSFS Update v1.1
- Lionheart Creations – Trinidad TB-21 GT MSFS Edition Update v4.6.4
- DominicDesignTeam – KBNA Nashville Intl Airport for MSFS Update v1.1
- iniBuilds – London Heathrow EGLL for MSFS Update v3.1.1
- iniBuilds – Dubrovnik LDDU for MSFS Update v1.0.1
- SamScene – USA Modern Cities Vol. 4 for MSFS Update v1.1
- South Oak Co – Aero Fire Global for MSFS Update v1.0.2
- Virtavia – B-1B Lancer for MSFS Update v1.2
- Virtavia – A-4E Skyhawk for MSFS Update v1.4
- JustSim – Malta International Airport for MSFS Update v1.2
- NMG Simulations – FACT Cape Town Intl Airport for MSFS Update v5.0.8
- NMG Simulations – FAGG George Airport for MSFS Update v3.3.7
- AG Sim – LSZX Schanis Airfield Switzerland for MSFS Update v1.1
- NetDesign – CYSH Smiths Falls-Montague Airport for MSFS Update v1.2
- iniBuilds – A300-600R(F) On the Line for XP11/12 Update v2.1.4 (off sale)
- iniBuilds – A300 Beluga ST On the Line for XP11/12 Update v1.1.6 (off sale)