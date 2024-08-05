SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW32/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- MK Studios – Naha Airport MSFS
- Aerosoft – ST Simulations EHBK Maastricht-Aachen MSFS
- Dreamflight Studios – Jackson Hole Airport KJAC MSFS
- Lionheart Creations – Wittman Tailwind Bush Plane MSFS
- Flyin J Simulations – Hemet-Ryan KHMT MSFS
- Lightsim – Midget Mustang MSFS
- UK2000 Scenery – Cornwall Newquay Airport MSFS
- FSXcenery – KSUT Cape Fear Jet Port MSFS
- Rafael Tango Tango – SBRF – Recife Intl. Airport MSFS
- Taburet – MeshXP British Isles XP12
- Horizon Sim – Rhode Island Providence KPVD P3D5-6
- Semisphere – H.Asan Airport-FSX/P3D4-5
- Simlivery – UHD Texture Pack 24 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D/FSX
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Flightbeam Studios – KSFO San Francisco Captain Edition MSFS Update v1.1.1
- Classic Aircraft Simulations – Piper J-3 Cub MSFS Update v1.2
- MK Studios – Keflavik BIKF V2 MSFS Update v2.0.1
- MK Studios – Porto MSFS Update v1.3
- MK Studios – EICK Cork MSFS Update v1.30
- iniBuilds – London Stansted EGSS MSFS Update v1.0.8
- Abdullah Radwan – Charts Finder 3 Update v3.1.15
- Aeroplane Heaven – Hawker Hurricane MK1 MSFS Update v1.3.2
- NetDesign – CRL2 Westport/Rideau Lakes Airport MSFS Update v1.20
- Fly 2 High – LYBE Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport MSFS Update v2.50
- Fly 2 High – Rhode Island TF Green Intl Airport MSFS Update
- Lionheart Creations – Learavia Learfan 2200 MSFS Update v1.2.2