SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW30/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- TukanFlightSim – Ford Tri-Motor 5AT MSFS
- IniBuilds – Dubrovnik LDDU MSFS
- NetDesign – CYSH Smiths Falls-Montague Airport MSFS
- NetDesign – CRL2 Westport / Rideau Lakes Airport MSFS
- FSSDesigner – SVVA Arturo Michelena Intl Airport MSFS
- FSXcenery – AGGM Munda Intl Airport Solomon Islands MSFS
- FSXcenery – KGRB Green Bay-Austin Straubel Intl MSFS
- South Oak Co – Small Toolbar MSFS
- Dave Britzius Flight Simulator Cockpits – X-Plane 12 Navigation – VOR & DME – Book 2
PRODUKT UPDATES
- IniBuilds – A300-600R Airliner MSFS Update v1.1.2
- IndiaFoxtEcho – F-35 Lightning II MSFS Update v1.3.5
- Just Flight – PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS Update v1.3
- AeroSachs – Tecnam P2010 MSFS Update v1.3.1
- Javier Iturralde Lind – Cartayna & Drzewiecki Airports MSFS Update v2
- Lionheart Creations – Quickie Q200 MSFS Price Update
- Lionheart Creations – Trinidad TB-21 GT MSFS Edition Price Update
- Lionheart Creations – LearAvia LearFan 2200 MSFS Price Update
- Lionheart Creations – LHC Bucker Bu-131 Jungmann MSFS Price Update
- Lionheart Creations – LHC Bellanca Super Viking MSFS Price Update