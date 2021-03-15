simFlight Kurznachrichten

+++ PMDG bringt weiteres Update (Version 1.11.1183) für die Boeing 777 Produktlinie auf Prepar3DV4/5 – mehr Informationen im PMDG Forum +++ Eine weitere Umsetzung vom Chania Airport (ICAO: LGSA) auf Kreta für MSFS – diesmal von Aerosoft +++ AviaJam Production zeigt uns mit Riyadh Landmarks auf dem MSFS die Hauptstadt von Saudi-Arabien +++ Fly X Simulations hat den Zakynthos Airport (ICAO: LGZA) für X-Plane 11 veröffentlicht +++ Ein neuer Hubschrauber für X-Plane 11: MD 500e von Cowan Simulation +++ Salvuz hat Verona Villafranca (ICAO: LIPX) in Italien für den MSFS umgesetzt +++ Eine neue MSFS-Destination in der Karibik von TropicalSim: Fort-de-France Airport (ICAO: TFFF) auf Martinique +++ Bald gibt es was für lau – den Flugplatz Burg Feuerstein (ICAO: EDQE) von Boundless Simulations auf dem MSFS +++
shadeX vermisse ich hier 😀
https://www.aerosoft.com/de/flugsimulation/x-plane-11/tools/3383/shadex