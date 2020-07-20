simFlight.DE
Sharjah (OMSJ) von MSK Simulations erschienen

MSK Simulations haben ihre Umsetzung des Flughafen Sharjaj  (OMSJ) für X-Plane released. Die Szenerie ist jetzt für 26 Euro im Simmarket zu haben. Der Flugafen in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten ist vor allem für seine Cargo-Flüge bekannt, aber auch viele Low-Cost-Carrier steuern den Airport im Einzugsgebiet von Dubai regelmäßig an.

Features:

  • All major airport buildings included
  • Taxiway signs, and other small details
  • Numerous static objects such as service vehicles
  • Very detailed taxiways and runways alongwith PBR textures
  • Animated Ground Vehicles
  • Very good frame rates
  • Night Lighting Included
  • High Definition ground texture files
  • Special Specular and Reflective textures used for ground

