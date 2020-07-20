Sharjah (OMSJ) von MSK Simulations erschienen

MSK Simulations haben ihre Umsetzung des Flughafen Sharjaj (OMSJ) für X-Plane released. Die Szenerie ist jetzt für 26 Euro im Simmarket zu haben. Der Flugafen in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten ist vor allem für seine Cargo-Flüge bekannt, aber auch viele Low-Cost-Carrier steuern den Airport im Einzugsgebiet von Dubai regelmäßig an.
Features:
- All major airport buildings included
- Taxiway signs, and other small details
- Numerous static objects such as service vehicles
- Very detailed taxiways and runways alongwith PBR textures
- Animated Ground Vehicles
- Very good frame rates
- Night Lighting Included
- High Definition ground texture files
- Special Specular and Reflective textures used for ground