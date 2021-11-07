Shake it baby!

simFlight.DE
FSRealistic ist ein Immersion AddOn für den Microsoft Flight Simulator. Es fügt 28 verschiedene Sound- und Vibrationseffekte für Flugzeuge mit. Unterstützt werden u.a. GA-Flieger, Jets, Turboprops, Segelflugzeuge, Hubschrauber und Wasserflugzeuge. Wer es mal ausprobieren will, der kann es für 7 Tage kostenfrei testen. Wer es dann käuflich erwerben will, der ist mit 22 EUR dabei.

Features

  • A growing list of 28 effects
  • Autostart with MSFS
  • FPS Friendly
  • Profile cloud
  • Compatible with all head-tracking devices
  • Compliments ButtKicker
  • Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2021)

Effects

  • Turbulence
  • Touchdown
  • Engine vibrations
  • Stall buffet
  • Reverse thrust
  • Ground roll
  • Speedbrake drag
  • Gear drag
  • Auto speedbrake
  • Blade slapping
  • Brakes
  • Engine start
  • Ground effect
  • Stick shaker
  • Floats splash
  • Airframe wind
  • Windshield wind
  • Wind ambiance
  • Cockpit ambiance
  • Overspeed
  • Over G
  • Wheel well
  • Flaps lever
  • Flaps stress
  • Flaps drag
  • Landing claps
  • Crash screaming
  • Sneezing

 

