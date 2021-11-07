Shake it baby!

FSRealistic ist ein Immersion AddOn für den Microsoft Flight Simulator. Es fügt 28 verschiedene Sound- und Vibrationseffekte für Flugzeuge mit. Unterstützt werden u.a. GA-Flieger, Jets, Turboprops, Segelflugzeuge, Hubschrauber und Wasserflugzeuge. Wer es mal ausprobieren will, der kann es für 7 Tage kostenfrei testen. Wer es dann käuflich erwerben will, der ist mit 22 EUR dabei.
Features
- A growing list of 28 effects
- Autostart with MSFS
- FPS Friendly
- Profile cloud
- Compatible with all head-tracking devices
- Compliments ButtKicker
- Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2021)
Effects
- Turbulence
- Touchdown
- Engine vibrations
- Stall buffet
- Reverse thrust
- Ground roll
- Speedbrake drag
- Gear drag
- Auto speedbrake
- Blade slapping
- Brakes
- Engine start
- Ground effect
- Stick shaker
- Floats splash
- Airframe wind
- Windshield wind
- Wind ambiance
- Cockpit ambiance
- Overspeed
- Over G
- Wheel well
- Flaps lever
- Flaps stress
- Flaps drag
- Landing claps
- Crash screaming
- Sneezing