Schönere Flughäfen mit REX Real Global Airport Textures

Bisher hat sich REX Game Studios eher um das Wetter im MSFS gekümmert, aber jetzt haben die Enwickler mit den Real Global Airport Textures die Flughäfen aufgehübscht.

Mit Photos wurden neue HD-Texturen entwickelt und die PBR-Materialien sind natürlich auch dabei. Was das Paket so alles kann, zeigt die Featureliste:

• Full PBR support

• Over 1GB of extremely detailed textures replacing the entire default texture library

• Different varieties of asphalt (taxiways, roads, rough asphalt, striped asphalt with and without damage)

• Realistic soiled aprons, all types of worn and clean runways/taxiways and taxiway markings

• 28 different types of runway surfaces

• Detailed embellishments such as cracks, dirt, bump mapping, crack filler and grooves

• Different styles of photo-based tire skid and runway rubber markings and buildup to choose from; light or heavy use

• Different styles of taxiway markings to choose from; clean or used

• Multiple types of cracked asphalt with realistic crack filler, crack decals and gravel surfaces

• A multitude of variances consisting of tarmac, macadam, bitumen, concrete slab surfaces, concrete with realistic grooving

• Multiple types of cement, with and without damage

• Surface bump mapping and bituminous surfaces

• Realistic airport ground markings and color

• Sandstone, sand, rubble mud, concrete gravel, moss and sand, ground soil surfaces, rocky and rough soil surfaces and surrounding grass surfaces

• Community folder integration for a safe and easy installation

• Most importantly… FPS-friendly!

Das Add-on ist für 17,55 Euro bei simMarket erhältlich und die Downloadgröße beträgt 1 GB.