Samos Airport von Terrainy Studio

Wie angekündigt, hat Terrainy Studios den Airport von Samos (ICAO: LGSM) mit seinen interessanten Anflügen auf die Runways 09/27 veröffentlicht. Laut Produktbeschreibung bekommt der Kunde detaillierte Gebäudemodelle, 8K Texturen, den Einsatz von PBR Material, usw. Zudem wurden auf der Insel einige Point-of-Interest aufgestellt.
Die Szenerie gibt es für den MSFS für etwas mehr als 20 EUR im simMarket.
Feature List:
- Highly detailed 3D model of the renovated airport (Main Terminal, Apron, Runway, etc.).
- Accurate and up to date Apron/Runway Layout.
- Up to 8K textures exclusively using PBR.
- Countless custom buildings and landmarks around the island including Ports, Museums, Schools, Churches, Hotels, Beaches, Roads, Temples and many more.
- Custom made/placed villages of Pythagorio, Potokaki and Ireon.
- Accurate approach landmarks, approved by real-world rated pilots.
- PDF Approach Briefing made with real-world rated pilots included.
- Realistic 3D night lighting.
- Custom made/placed airport surroundings in cooperation with locals.
- Custom placed main road network.
- Custom placed vegetation.
- VFR Landmarks scattered around the island.
- Fully working ground and ATC services.
Ganz interessant finde ich, dass scheinbar die Partnerschaft mit Gaya gekündigt wurde.
Ich bin gespannt wann und in welcher Qualität die weiteren Inseln von Terrainy erscheinen.