RFSB Tenerife-Norte für P3Dv5 erschienen

RFSceneryBuilding treibt die P3Dv5 Updates seiner Airports weiter voran. Soeben im simMarket erschienen, ist das Update für den Airport Los Rodeos, besser bekannt als Teneriffa-Nord. Bestandskunden können wie üblich bei RFSB für 5,80€ upgraden.
Die Features – Die Jetways sind leider, wie eigentlich immer bei RFSB, statisch.
- Custom airport building
- Custom platform and custom vehicles.
- Custom lighting runway.
- 3D light mast lighting and lights on taxiing.
- Glass effect windows of buildings
- Dynamic lighting
- Large size landclass
- Colors landclass made for the color gamut FTX ORBX GLOBAL World textures
- Road traffic.
- correct work of the scenery with the “TABURET-SPAIN 10M MESH”
- Version for P3Dv5