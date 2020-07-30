simFlight.DE
simFlight.DE
P3D

RFSB Tenerife-Norte für P3Dv5 erschienen

By Keine Kommentare

RFSceneryBuilding treibt die P3Dv5 Updates seiner Airports weiter voran. Soeben im simMarket erschienen, ist das Update für den Airport Los Rodeos, besser bekannt als Teneriffa-Nord. Bestandskunden können wie üblich bei RFSB für 5,80€ upgraden.

Die Features – Die Jetways sind leider, wie eigentlich immer bei RFSB, statisch.

  • Custom airport building
  • Custom platform and custom vehicles.
  • Custom lighting runway.
  • 3D light mast lighting and lights on taxiing.
  • Glass effect windows of buildings
  • Dynamic lighting
  • Large size landclass
  • Colors landclass made for the color gamut FTX ORBX GLOBAL World textures
  • Road traffic.
  • correct work of the scenery with the “TABURET-SPAIN 10M MESH”
  • Version for P3Dv5

Related Posts

Abonniere
Benachrichtigungen:
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
0
Deine Gedanken? Bitte kommentieren!x
()
x